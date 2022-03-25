Moody's assigns A3 to St. John University's (NY) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to St. John University's (NY) St. John's University Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York in the amount of $15.2 million. We maintain A3 issuer and outstanding debt ratings. Total debt outstanding as of May 31, 2021 is $465 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the A3 issuer rating reflects the university's very good brand and strategic positioning as a large, urban, private Catholic university located on several campuses in the New York Metropolitan area. The university's prudent fiscal practices underpin good operating margins and healthy EBIDA margins with the achievement of better than budgeted outcomes in most years. Sizeable financial reserves and high levels of internal liquidity provide a sound cushion for operations. Course renewal with a focus on health care disciplines will help to support student demand that has softened in recent years, largely driven by the effects of the pandemic. Offsetting factors include moderately high leverage and significant dependence on student charges in an extremely competitive market. While gift revenue has increased, it remains weak compared to peers on a per student basis.

The assignment and maintenance of the A3 revenue bond ratings incorporates the general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the A3 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectations that net tuition revenue and enrollment will strengthen and in combination with prudent fiscal management will support continued positive operating margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained improvement in operating performance

- Strengthened student demand evidenced by net tuition per student and overall net tuition revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained deterioration of EBIDA margins and debt service coverage

- Inability to grow net tuition revenue over multiple years- Additional material borrowing absent growth in EBIDA

LEGAL SECURITY

The pledge on Series 2022, 2021A and B and the 2017A bonds is an unsecured general obligation of the university. At the A3 rating, we have not differentiated these unsecured general obligation pledge rating from prior bonds that are secured by pledged revenues and, in some cases, mortgages. The university covenants that if any future revenue bonds are granted a security pledge, the same security interest will also be provided to the Series 2017A, 2021A, 2021B and 2022 bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds will be used pursuant to a forward delivery agreement executed by the university in May 2021 for the refinancing of the Series 2012B bonds.

PROFILE

St. John's University is a large, urban, private Catholic university, with its main campus in Queens and satellite campuses/sites in Manhattan; Staten Island; Hauppauge; Rome, Italy; and Paris, France. The university offers a diverse array of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs, including law, business and pharmacy studies, enrolling 14,920 full time equivalent students in fall 2021 and generating $440 million of operating revenue in fiscal 2021 (ending May 31, 2021).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

