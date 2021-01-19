Moody's assigns A3 to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation III Gas Supply Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned an
A3 rating to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation III
(the Issuer) Gas Supply Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 (the
Bonds).
The A3 rating takes into account the following factors:
(i) The credit quality of Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) as guarantor
for payments due under the Prepaid Natural Gas Supply Contract (GPA) and
the Funding Agreement (FA);
(ii) the credit quality of Natixis as guarantor of Natixis Funding Corp.
as provider of the guaranteed investment agreement (Investment Agreement)
provided for the debt service account; and
(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Macquarie's senior
unsecured obligations.
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Natixis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Macquarie's senior
unsecured obligations.
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Natixis.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to refund the 2012 Bonds.
The proceeds of the 2012 Bonds were used to prepay Macquarie US Gas Supply
LLC (the Gas Supplier) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural
gas to be delivered on a daily basis over a 20 year period. The
Issuer sells gas acquired under the GPA to MuniGas (the Issuer's
downstream affiliate) via the Resale Contract, then MuniGas sells
to its municipal participants pursuant to a Joint Gas Purchase Contract
and Flex Gas Sales Contracts.
The Bonds are being issued pursuant to an Amended and Restated Trust Indenture
in a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually.
Since the revenue received from gas sales to MuniGas is variable and the
payment owed to bondholders is fixed, the Issuer entered into commodity
swaps (the Commodity Swaps) with Citibank, N.A. and
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. each for 50% of the
volume of gas (the Commodity Swap Counterparties). Pursuant to
the Commodity Swaps the Issuer will receive fixed payments in exchange
for payments at the Index Price.
The payments to be received from MuniGas plus or minus net payments made
or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps will be sufficient to
make the fixed payments owed to bondholders and pay senior expenses.
Moody's rating on the Bonds does not incorporate the rating of the
Commodity Swap Counterparties because the Issuer will draw on the Funding
Agreement to pay debt service in the event that (i) a Commodity Swap Counterparty
defaults in payment or (ii) there is no Commodity Swap supporting the
Bonds.
Termination of a Commodity Swap for any default associated with such Commodity
Swap Counterparty is at the option of the Issuer. Pursuant to the
documents, the Issuer will not exercise its right to declare an
early termination of a Commodity Swap unless (i) the Issuer has entered
into a replacement Commodity Swap which will be effective as of such early
termination date or (ii) the GPA will terminate prior to such early termination
date.
A default by the Issuer under a Commodity Swap allows the Commodity Swap
Counterparty to terminate such Commodity Swap. The Issuer can replace
a Commodity Swap Counterparty under certain circumstances with a counterparty
rated at least the Minimum Rating (currently A3) by Moody's or by
causing the other Commodity Price Counterparty to assume 100% of
the swap transaction.
In any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver gas, including failure
to deliver associated with an event of force majeure, the Gas Supplier
is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the First of the Month
Index Price.
If revenues received (either from MuniGas or from a Commodity Swap Counterparty)
are insufficient to make payments of senior expenses, accrued interest
or principal of the Bonds the trustee shall make an advance on the Funding
Agreement for such deficiency
The Funding Agreement is between the Gas Supplier, the Issuer and
the trustee. It is guaranteed by Macquarie Group Limited.
The Funding Agreement has three types of coverage; (i) the senior
commitment is sized at least at the highest two months of senior expenses
and debt service per year on the Bonds and can be drawn upon to pay any
deficiency for payment of senior expenses, interest and principal;
(ii) the general commitment is a scheduled dollar amount and can be drawn
upon to pay any deficiency for payment of expenses, interest,
principal and amounts owed to a Commodity Swap Counterparty; and
(iii) the price swap commitment is a scheduled dollar amount available
to pay any deficiency for payment of expenses, interest, principal
and amounts owed to a Commodity Swap Counterparty.
Pursuant to the indenture, there is a minimum working capital balance
which will be at least equal to (1) the sum of the price swap commitment
and the senior commitment for such year specified in the Funding Agreement
less (2) the sum of the available price swap commitment and the available
senior commitment at such time, if such difference is positive.
The available senior commitment for any day means the amount then available
to cure a senior deficiency which shall be the senior commitment under
the Funding Agreement reduced by all prior senior deficiency advances
made by the Gas Supplier increased by all repayments of senior deficiency
advances.
The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory redemption, in part or in
whole, on the first business day of the second month after any demand
for an advance under the Funding Agreement or application of money in
the working capital account which reduces the balance of the working capital
account to less than the minimum working capital balance defined above,
unless cured. This ensures that the two months debt service coverage
under the senior deficiency of the Funding Agreement is sufficient until
a partial redemption occurs.
Any final termination payment made by the Gas Supplier is scheduled to
be the amount required to redeem the bonds net of amounts required to
be on deposit in the debt service account. Because funds held in
the debt service account will be required to make payments due to bondholders
on each interest payment date, at maturity or prior redemption,
Moody's rating does take into consideration the rating of Natixis
as guarantor of the Investment Agreement in which the debt service account
is invested. Payments to bondholders do not rely on earnings from
the debt service account Investment Agreement, but do rely on timely
withdrawals from the Investment Agreement.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds
Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Chandra Ghosal
VP - Senior Analyst/Manager
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653