Moody's assigns A3 to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation III Gas Supply Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned an A3 rating to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corporation III (the Issuer) Gas Supply Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 (the Bonds).

The A3 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) The credit quality of Macquarie Group Limited (Macquarie) as guarantor for payments due under the Prepaid Natural Gas Supply Contract (GPA) and the Funding Agreement (FA);

(ii) the credit quality of Natixis as guarantor of Natixis Funding Corp. as provider of the guaranteed investment agreement (Investment Agreement) provided for the debt service account; and

(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Macquarie's senior unsecured obligations.

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Natixis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Macquarie's senior unsecured obligations.

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Natixis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to refund the 2012 Bonds. The proceeds of the 2012 Bonds were used to prepay Macquarie US Gas Supply LLC (the Gas Supplier) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas to be delivered on a daily basis over a 20 year period. The Issuer sells gas acquired under the GPA to MuniGas (the Issuer's downstream affiliate) via the Resale Contract, then MuniGas sells to its municipal participants pursuant to a Joint Gas Purchase Contract and Flex Gas Sales Contracts.

The Bonds are being issued pursuant to an Amended and Restated Trust Indenture in a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually.

Since the revenue received from gas sales to MuniGas is variable and the payment owed to bondholders is fixed, the Issuer entered into commodity swaps (the Commodity Swaps) with Citibank, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. each for 50% of the volume of gas (the Commodity Swap Counterparties). Pursuant to the Commodity Swaps the Issuer will receive fixed payments in exchange for payments at the Index Price.

The payments to be received from MuniGas plus or minus net payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swaps will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to bondholders and pay senior expenses.

Moody's rating on the Bonds does not incorporate the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparties because the Issuer will draw on the Funding Agreement to pay debt service in the event that (i) a Commodity Swap Counterparty defaults in payment or (ii) there is no Commodity Swap supporting the Bonds.

Termination of a Commodity Swap for any default associated with such Commodity Swap Counterparty is at the option of the Issuer. Pursuant to the documents, the Issuer will not exercise its right to declare an early termination of a Commodity Swap unless (i) the Issuer has entered into a replacement Commodity Swap which will be effective as of such early termination date or (ii) the GPA will terminate prior to such early termination date.

A default by the Issuer under a Commodity Swap allows the Commodity Swap Counterparty to terminate such Commodity Swap. The Issuer can replace a Commodity Swap Counterparty under certain circumstances with a counterparty rated at least the Minimum Rating (currently A3) by Moody's or by causing the other Commodity Price Counterparty to assume 100% of the swap transaction.

In any failure by the Gas Supplier to deliver gas, including failure to deliver associated with an event of force majeure, the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the First of the Month Index Price.

If revenues received (either from MuniGas or from a Commodity Swap Counterparty) are insufficient to make payments of senior expenses, accrued interest or principal of the Bonds the trustee shall make an advance on the Funding Agreement for such deficiency

The Funding Agreement is between the Gas Supplier, the Issuer and the trustee. It is guaranteed by Macquarie Group Limited. The Funding Agreement has three types of coverage; (i) the senior commitment is sized at least at the highest two months of senior expenses and debt service per year on the Bonds and can be drawn upon to pay any deficiency for payment of senior expenses, interest and principal; (ii) the general commitment is a scheduled dollar amount and can be drawn upon to pay any deficiency for payment of expenses, interest, principal and amounts owed to a Commodity Swap Counterparty; and (iii) the price swap commitment is a scheduled dollar amount available to pay any deficiency for payment of expenses, interest, principal and amounts owed to a Commodity Swap Counterparty.

Pursuant to the indenture, there is a minimum working capital balance which will be at least equal to (1) the sum of the price swap commitment and the senior commitment for such year specified in the Funding Agreement less (2) the sum of the available price swap commitment and the available senior commitment at such time, if such difference is positive. The available senior commitment for any day means the amount then available to cure a senior deficiency which shall be the senior commitment under the Funding Agreement reduced by all prior senior deficiency advances made by the Gas Supplier increased by all repayments of senior deficiency advances.

The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory redemption, in part or in whole, on the first business day of the second month after any demand for an advance under the Funding Agreement or application of money in the working capital account which reduces the balance of the working capital account to less than the minimum working capital balance defined above, unless cured. This ensures that the two months debt service coverage under the senior deficiency of the Funding Agreement is sufficient until a partial redemption occurs.

Any final termination payment made by the Gas Supplier is scheduled to be the amount required to redeem the bonds net of amounts required to be on deposit in the debt service account. Because funds held in the debt service account will be required to make payments due to bondholders on each interest payment date, at maturity or prior redemption, Moody's rating does take into consideration the rating of Natixis as guarantor of the Investment Agreement in which the debt service account is invested. Payments to bondholders do not rely on earnings from the debt service account Investment Agreement, but do rely on timely withdrawals from the Investment Agreement.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

