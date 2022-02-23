Moody's assigns A3 to William Paterson University of New Jersey's revenue bonds; outlook negative

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the William Paterson University of New Jersey's proposed $35 million Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022 C. The bonds will be issued through the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority and will have a final maturity in 2042. We also maintain A3 issuer and parity debt ratings. The university had approximately $168 million of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The maintenance of the A3 issuer rating reflects improved operating performance in fiscal 2021 primarily due to COVID related federal support, with federal funding also expected to support fiscal 2022 results. The rating also incorporates the university's restructuring plan and management's expectation to significantly reduce operating expenses that will result in EBIDA margins above 10% and maintaining monthly days cash above 115 days. The rating is further supported by the university's role as a mid-sized regional public university with still healthy financial reserves and generally good state support. The university's solid graduate enrollment growth helps offset a declining undergraduate population. A high pension burden is a further offsetting consideration, although this liability is paid directly by the state.

The assignment and maintenance of the A3 revenue bond ratings incorporates the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the A3 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that, despite the university's planned expense savings measures, revenue and enrollment stress will continue to weaken operating performance, liquidity and debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained improvement of operating performance with stronger debt service coverage

- Continued growth in wealth and liquidity

- Material improvement in market position reflected in stronger enrollment and sustained net tuition revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of wealth and liquidity

- Inability to successfully implement budget restructuring plan and show margin improvement

- Continued declines in student generated revenue that is not offset by expense reductions

- Material decline in appropriations from the State of New Jersey or credit deterioration of the state

LEGAL SECURITY

All bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university payable from any legally available funds of the university. There is no debt service reserve fund for any series of bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 C bonds will be used to refund the university's Series 2012 C & D bonds and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

William Paterson University is a regional, Hispanic-serving public university located in Wayne, New Jersey. The university is primarily an undergraduate university, but also offers graduate and doctoral degrees through its four academic colleges. The university has over 7,000 full-time equivalent students and generates over $200 million of operating revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

