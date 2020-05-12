Moody's assigns A3 to Xilinx's proposed sr unsec debt; outlook stable

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A3 senior unsecured rating to Xilinx, Inc.'s proposed debt offering. Proceeds will be used to refinance $500 million of notes due March 2021 and the excess, if any, for general corporate purposes. The ratings outlook is unchanged at stable.

Assignments:

Issuer: Xilinx, Inc.

Senior Unsecured Notes; Assigned A3

RATINGS RATIONALE

Xilinx's credit profile reflects its leading position in the $6 billion programmable logic device (PLD) market where Xilinx has over 55% market share and competes mostly with just one other company (Altera, owned by Intel). Although PLD's are a small portion of the semiconductor market, they provide end users product design flexibility and time to market advantages over other semiconductor devices and there are high barriers to entry for new competitors. Xilinx has generated positive free cash flow each year for more than a decade, and we expect ongoing strong credit metrics even in the currently challenging macro environment. Long product design and lifecycles and stable pricing contribute to strong profitability (mid-30% EBITDA margins) and stable operating performance through business cycles.

We expect the company's financial policies will remain conservative, including maintaining moderate financial leverage and an excellent liquidity profile and limiting share buybacks during these challenging times to preserve balance sheet liquidity. Looking through to the repayment of its $500 million note due March 2021, Moody's projects gross adjusted debt to EBITDA at just over 2.0x (around 0.4x lower excluding the company's transition tax liability) and free cash flow to gross adjusted debt over 20%.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety. That said, Xilinx and other semiconductor companies are likely to experience weakness in end demand over the next couple of quarters due to COVID-19, and the potential for supply chain disruptions, although this has had only a modest negative impact so far. Driven by COVID-19 related weakness, Moody's projects weak performance over the near term, with about a 19% year-over-year revenue decline in the June quarter with steady free cash flow generation, and very strong liquidity ($2.3 billion of cash at March 2020) compared to $1.25 billion of funded debt.

Consolidation trends in the broad semiconductor sector and potential large acquisitions acts as a constraint to the rating. Xilinx benefits from broad geographic, customer and end market diversification. Despite Xilinx's leading market position, risks associated with periodic transitions to new manufacturing process technologies persist. Xilinx lost modest market share several years ago after being late on certain product cycles. Over the last five years and three process nodes, Xilinx regained notable share at more advanced nodes, which we believe will support Xilinx's strong performance over the intermediate term.

Moody's expects Xilinx will maintain excellent liquidity. In addition to consistent free cash flow generation (positive except for once in each of the last 60 quarters), Xilinx reported cash and short-term investments of $2.3 billion as of March 2020. The company also maintains access to a $400 million committed revolving credit facility that matures December 2021 under which Xilinx maintains significant cushion under the two financial covenants, with the facility allowing for same day access and no need to represent as to no material adverse change upon each borrowing.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Xilinx will maintain its strong competitive position in the programmable logic sector and continue to generate solid operating profits and free cash flow through cycles. It also incorporates expectations that management will maintain a moderately leveraged capital structure and a very strong liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company expands market share, sustains low single digit revenue growth and strong financial results while maintaining a strong liquidity profile and adjusted debt to EBITDA below 1.5x.

The ratings could be lowered if there is a deterioration in business fundamentals resulting in sustained market share loss and EBITDA margins sustained below 27%. Additionally, a more aggressive use of financial leverage such that adjusted debt / EBITDA is sustained above 2.25 times (excluding the transition tax liability) could pressure the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductor Industry published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

