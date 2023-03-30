Moody's assigns A3 to general obligation bonds of the State of Illinois; outlook stable

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the State of Illinois' General Obligation Bonds, consisting of the following (all amounts approximate): $200 million Taxable Series of May 2023A, $1 billion Series of May 2023B, $150 million Series of May 2023C, $1.1 billion Refunding Series of May 2023D. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects solid tax revenue growth over the past couple years that expanded the state's capacity to build financial reserves and modestly increase payments towards outstanding liabilities. The state is on track to close fiscal 2023, which ends June 30, with further growth in reserves that are already at their strongest level in over a decade. The rating balances the current trend in these metrics with underlying challenges that will remain in place for some time, including heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens that constrain the state's financial flexibility and contribute to a weak financial position compared to other states. The Illinois economy has also expanded at a slower pace than most states and will likely continue to do so given a weak population trend.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances the financial progress being made by the state with the uncertainty of the present economic climate. The state's lean financial reserves, and heavy long-term liability and fixed cost burdens make it more vulnerable than other states to a negative shift in the national or global economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued improvement in state financial performance as indicated by, for example, growing fund balance

- Accelerated economic expansion, especially as compared to other states, that indicates sustained and strong revenue growth

- Moderation of the state's long-term liability and fixed cost burdens

- Maintenance of fiscal management practices that support growth in reserves and stronger pension contributions

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Slow revenue growth that intensifies budgetary pressure or weakens fund balance

- Growth in leverage (debt or other unfunded liabilities) or the state's fixed cost burden

- A material drop in available liquidity

- A departure from fiscal management practices that support growth in reserves and stronger pension contributions

LEGAL SECURITY

Illinois general obligation bonds are a full faith and credit pledge obligation of the state. The state's General Obligation Bond Act (30 ILCS 330/1 et seq.) provides for an "irrevocable and continuing appropriation" of state funds for payment, creates a debt service fund, provides for monthly deposits into that fund and mandates the use of any state funds, if necessary, to cover a shortfall in such deposits.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the A bonds will finance a portion of the state's payment of accelerated pension benefits pursuant to the state's pension buyout program. Proceeds of the B and C bonds will finance various capital projects and other improvements. Proceeds of the D bonds will refinance outstanding bond maturities for anticipated interest cost savings.

PROFILE

Illinois is home to about 12.8 million residents, making it the sixth-largest state by population. It has the fifth-largest economy among US states with an estimated gross domestic product of about $1 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Butler

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Samuels

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

