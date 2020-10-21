Moody's assigns A3 to the Lancaster Parking Auth., PA's $17.5 million Guaranteed Parking Revenue Bonds, Series A and B of 2020

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the Lancaster Parking Authority, PA's $12.5 million Guaranteed Parking Revenue Bonds, Series A of 2020 and $5.0 million Guaranteed Parking Revenue Bonds, Series B of 2020. Concurrently, we have affirmed the A3 rating on the city of Lancaster's parity general obligation bonds and the Guaranteed Parking Revenue bonds of 2016 and 2019.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 rating reflects the city's relatively high leverage position; the city's total net direct debt is $426 million, or 18.2% of full value as of fiscal year end 2019. Given a recent consent decree issued to the city's sewer fund, additional debt could potentially be added in the medium term. The A3 rating also reflects the city's continued narrow liquidity position, with limited general fund resources to support cash-strapped utilities, though liquidity has improved somewhat during the past year. The A3 rating also speaks to the city's rising fixed cost burden for debt service as well as pensions, offset by some material recent growth in the tax base. The city continues to report considerable new development activity and diversification of the base with residential, commercial, and hotel development all adding to the tax rolls. The relative strength of the city's $2.49 billion tax base also informs its A3 rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Our rating assignment for Lancaster incorporates our current understanding of coronavirus impacts to its finances and operations. While the city is somewhat reliant on economically-sensitive revenues, like earned income taxes (EIT), permits and fees, thus far revenues are only down about 3% for the year. While the city does anticipate operating deficits for both fiscal 2020 and 2021, we expect reserve draws to be manageable. Any longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis, and the situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to municipal issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material, sustained improvement in the city's liquidity

- Significant reduction in debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further worsening of the general and utility funds' liquidity position

- Further debt issuance / increase in fixed costs

- Material deterioration of the tax base and income and wealth indices

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are limited obligations of the Parking Authority, payable from and secured by pledged revenues. The city of Lancaster has guaranteed the Series 2020 revenue bonds through a Guaranty Agreement, November 15, 2020. Pursuant to the Guaranty Agreement, the city has unconditionally guaranteed the payment, as and when due, of the full amount of each and every payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Series of 2020 bonds. The city has pledged its full faith, credit and taxing power to payment of the guarantee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series A bonds will be used to currently refund all or a portion of the Authority's outstanding Guaranteed Parking Revenue Bonds, Series of 2016. Proceeds from the Series B bonds will be used to finance additional costs related to the design, planning, acquisition and construction of an approximately 300 vehicle parking facility and public library in the city of Lancaster.

PROFILE

The city of Lancaster has a population of roughly 59,000 and is located in Lancaster County (Aa2) between Philadelphia (A2 stable) and Harrisburg.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

