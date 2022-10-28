Moody's assigns A3 und. to Yonkers, NY's GO Bonds; outlook is stable

Aa3 enh. to school bonds

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A3 rating to the City of Yonkers, NY's estimate $72.6 million General Obligation Serial Bonds-2022F and $10 million School Bonds-2022G. Additionally, we have assigned a Aa3 enhanced rating to the School Bonds-2022G bonds which are supported by the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program. The issuer rating is the same as the general obligation unlimited tax rating and there is no debt associated with this rating. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable. The city has approximately $650 million in general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 reflects a financial position, while improved, faces pressure. Budgets remain structurally imbalanced with management pushing out pension payments despite the significant amount of state and federal aid received in 2021 and 2022. The city could face financial pressure from a number of collective bargaining contracts that are currently expired, some have been expired for several years. Positively, the firefighters have agreed to a new contract but the various collective bargaining groups associated with the BOE are now all expired. Settling these contracts in an inflationary environment has proven challenging.

The city's financial position, however, is expected to improve substantially based on preliminary fiscal 2022 results. The results are driven by conservative budgeting and substantial federal aid. The city's fiscal 2023 budget included a significant increase in appropriated reserves as a result. Through the first quarter of the year, results are generally trending positively. Given the city's overall general conservatism in their projections it's likely that a portion of the fund balance will be replenished.

The A3 also reflects a growing long-term liability profile that is likely to worsen in the next three years given substantial debt plans. The rating is further supported by the city's sizeable tax base that continues to grow and expand and below average wealth profile compared to regional averages. The rating is further supported by strong governance as reflected in the Yonkers Act. The Act provides both state oversight of budgets and a lockbox mechanism for debt service.

We consider the new bonds and the outstanding rated debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the A3 GOLT rating and the A3 issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

The Aa3 enhanced rating on the 2022G bonds is based on additional security provided by the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program. The program authorizes the state to withhold state aid in order to make bond payments in the event of default. The district's state aid to debt service coverage ratio over 10 times; thus, the district receives the programmatic rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the improved financial flexibility that will remain as the city benefits from additional state and federal aid.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued growth and stability in reserves and liquidity

- Structurally balanced budget

- Significant decline in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of reserves and liquidity

- Continued growth in long-term liabilities outside of current projected debt needs

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022 bonds and outstanding bonds are backed by the city's general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011). The bonds are further secured by the Yonkers Act, which requires the state comptroller to set aside first in sales tax and the city to set aside a portion of it's property tax revenues in a lockbox. Once these revenues have been segregated the city has no access to the bank account and the fiscal agent is required to ensure funds are sufficient for the payment of debt service and make debt service when payable. The Series 2022G bonds, as well as other bonds issued for school purposes, are further secured by the State of New York's commitment to advance available state aid to pay debt service pursuant to the state's Section 99-B intercept program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series F will provide financing for various capital projects at the city.

The Series G will provide financing for various capital projects at the school district.

PROFILE

The city of Yonkers is located in Westchester County, adjacent to New York City. In 2020 the Census Bureau estimated that the city had 211,569 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Robert Weber

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Frederick Cullimore

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

