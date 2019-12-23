Moody's assigns A3/Aaa.mx ratings to the State of Yucatan's MXN 2.6 billion enhanced loan from Banamex

Mexico, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's de México S.A. de C.V has today assigned
Aaa.mx (Mexico National Scale) and A3 (Global Scale, local
currency) ratings to the State of Yucatan's MXN 2.6 billion enhanced
loan from Banamex.
The loan is payable through a master trust (BBVA Bancomer as trustee),
to which the state has pledged 13.5% of the flows and rights
of its General Participations Fund, equivalent to 16.875%
excluding the 20% of the State of Yucatan's municipalities share.
The loan is denominated in Mexican pesos with a maturity of 20 years and
will pay a variable interest rate equal to the 28-day Mexican interbank
interest rate (TIIE in Spanish) plus a spread. The loan has no
grace period for principal payments.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3/Aaa.mx debt ratings reflect the underlying creditworthiness
of the State of Yucatan (Ba1/A1.mx stable), supported by
the following legal and credit enhancements embedded in the loan:
1. The legal validity of the trust structure, which authorizes
the trust to be used as a mechanism to service the debt.
2. A strong irrevocable instruction to the Federal Treasury to
transfer the rights and flows of the State of Yucatan's General Participations
Fund revenues to the trustee.
3. Estimated cash flows that generate strong debt service coverage
ratios. Under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows within
the master trust are projected to provide a 4.9 times (x) minimum
debt service coverage over the life of the loan. Under Moody's
stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide
3.6x minimum debt service coverage over the life of the loan.
4. A revolving and strong level of reserves within the master trust,
equivalent to 2x the debt service which form Moody's point of view,
provides sufficient cushion against payment delays.
5. The State of Yucatan has the obligation to contract an interest
rate derivative, to cover fifty percent of the outstanding amount
of the loan, that would provide protection against interest rate
increases.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
The enhanced loan is rated at the ceiling of A3, which means an
upgrade of the loan's Global Scale Rating could only occur if the sovereign
rating is upgraded and if the State of Yucatan's issuer ratings and the
credit enhancements of the loan are strengthened.
Given the link between the loan and the credit quality of the obligor,
a downgrade of the State of Yucatan could exert downward pressure on the
loan's ratings. The ratings could also face downward pressure if
debt service coverage levels fall materially below our expectations.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regional and Local Governments
published in January 2018 and Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico
Methodology published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
State of Yucatan's ratings is between 01 January 2014 and 31 December
2018 (source: State of Yuctan´s Financial Statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier
signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.
For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings,
please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016
entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings".
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 10/10/2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series or category/class of debt,
this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation
to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series
or category/class of debt or pursuant to a program for which the ratings
are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's
rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider,
this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation
to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to
each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their
credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further
information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the
respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nuvia Martinez Reyes
Analyst
Sub-Sovereigns Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
David Rubinoff
MD - Sub Sovereigns
Sub-Sovereigns Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653