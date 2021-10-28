Moody's assigns A3/P-2 rating to Daimler Truck AG, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A3 long-term Issuer Rating and a Prime-2 (P-2) short-term Issuer Rating to Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck, or DTAG). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

DTAG bundles the Trucks & Buses division of Daimler AG. DTAG is a 100% subsidiary and the only asset of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTHAG), which will be spun-off from Daimler AG and listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in December 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 long-term Issuer Rating of Daimler Truck reflects the group's substantial scale as the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles (mainly trucks and busses) by revenues; its good diversification with seven individual brands, and leading positions in the US and European markets; the potential to grow margins from currently low levels via efficiency measures; and the group's conservative financial policy, including low leverage of around 1.0x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) and a strong liquidity profile.

The rating reflects as negatives the group's exposure to highly competitive and highly cyclical end markets; a history of relatively low and volatile margins and execution risks related to targeted margin improvements; a still underrepresented market coverage in China, the world's largest truck market; and high investment needs to manage the technological transformations towards zero emission vehicles and autonomous driving.

While the inflationary environment of increasing raw material prices and the semiconductor shortages are posing challenges to the group, we believe that Daimler Truck will be able to mitigate effects by initiating cost saving measures, both on an operating expenses level, but also on the back of lower capital expenditures spending. Research & development cost will remain high, driven by investments into new generation trucks, which is required to move the fleet more towards zero-emission vehicles (battery electric vehicles as well as fuel cell electric vehicles). Overall, we expect the group's EBITA margin to improve to around 7% in 2022, supporting sizeable free cash generation.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Daimler Truck reflects the continued recovery in truck markets globally, and the restructuring measures at Daimler, which should improve margins towards the high single-digits in percentage terms (7-10%, Moody's adjusted EBITA) and keep leverage (debt/EBITDA, Moody's adjusted) in a range of 1.0x-1.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the rating in case of (1) improving profitability, evidenced by EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) of at least 10% through the cycle; (2) strong Free Cash Flow on a sustainable basis (after dividends); (3) Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) consistently below 1.0x; as well as (4) a track record of conservative financial policy and maintenance of a strong liquidity profile.

Daimler Truck's ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) inability to improve operating efficiency and profit margins, leading to EBITA margin sustainably below 7%, (2) leverage (Debt/EBITDA) sustainably above 1.5x, (3) a weakening liquidity profile as well as (4) a negative Free Cash Flow generation.

LIQUIDITY

Daimler Truck's liquidity is strong. Liquidity sources comprise more than €5 billion cash, and a new €5 billion syndicated credit facility (not subject to financial covenants and a MAC clause). Considering positive free cash flow of the industrial business, liquidity sources will comfortably exceed uses over the next four quarters, which include maturities of bonds, bank loans and financial leases. We assume that working cash needed to run the business amounts to around €1.2 billion (3% of industrial revenues).

PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stuttgart (Germany), Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck, or DTAG) is the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles by revenues (€36 billion in 2020), with a diverse portfolio of medium and heavy duty trucks and buses. In 2020, it sold 378,518 units operated more than 40 production sites and employed nearly 100,000 people globally.

