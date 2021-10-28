Moody's assigns A3/P-2 rating to Daimler Truck AG, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned an A3 long-term Issuer Rating and a Prime-2 (P-2)
short-term Issuer Rating to Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck,
or DTAG). The outlook on the ratings is stable.
DTAG bundles the Trucks & Buses division of Daimler AG. DTAG
is a 100% subsidiary and the only asset of Daimler Truck Holding
AG (DTHAG), which will be spun-off from Daimler AG and listed
at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in December 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A3 long-term Issuer Rating of Daimler Truck reflects the group's
substantial scale as the world's largest manufacturer of commercial
vehicles (mainly trucks and busses) by revenues; its good diversification
with seven individual brands, and leading positions in the US and
European markets; the potential to grow margins from currently low
levels via efficiency measures; and the group's conservative
financial policy, including low leverage of around 1.0x debt/EBITDA
(Moody's adjusted) and a strong liquidity profile.
The rating reflects as negatives the group's exposure to highly
competitive and highly cyclical end markets; a history of relatively
low and volatile margins and execution risks related to targeted margin
improvements; a still underrepresented market coverage in China,
the world's largest truck market; and high investment needs
to manage the technological transformations towards zero emission vehicles
and autonomous driving.
While the inflationary environment of increasing raw material prices and
the semiconductor shortages are posing challenges to the group,
we believe that Daimler Truck will be able to mitigate effects by initiating
cost saving measures, both on an operating expenses level,
but also on the back of lower capital expenditures spending. Research
& development cost will remain high, driven by investments into
new generation trucks, which is required to move the fleet more
towards zero-emission vehicles (battery electric vehicles as well
as fuel cell electric vehicles). Overall, we expect the group's
EBITA margin to improve to around 7% in 2022, supporting
sizeable free cash generation.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Daimler Truck reflects the continued recovery in
truck markets globally, and the restructuring measures at Daimler,
which should improve margins towards the high single-digits in
percentage terms (7-10%, Moody's adjusted EBITA)
and keep leverage (debt/EBITDA, Moody's adjusted) in a range
of 1.0x-1.5x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading the rating in case of (1) improving profitability,
evidenced by EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) of at least 10%
through the cycle; (2) strong Free Cash Flow on a sustainable basis
(after dividends); (3) Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) consistently
below 1.0x; as well as (4) a track record of conservative
financial policy and maintenance of a strong liquidity profile.
Daimler Truck's ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) inability to
improve operating efficiency and profit margins, leading to EBITA
margin sustainably below 7%, (2) leverage (Debt/EBITDA) sustainably
above 1.5x, (3) a weakening liquidity profile as well as
(4) a negative Free Cash Flow generation.
LIQUIDITY
Daimler Truck's liquidity is strong. Liquidity sources comprise
more than €5 billion cash, and a new €5 billion syndicated
credit facility (not subject to financial covenants and a MAC clause).
Considering positive free cash flow of the industrial business,
liquidity sources will comfortably exceed uses over the next four quarters,
which include maturities of bonds, bank loans and financial leases.
We assume that working cash needed to run the business amounts to around
€1.2 billion (3% of industrial revenues).
PRINCIPAL METHDOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Stuttgart (Germany), Daimler Truck AG (Daimler
Truck, or DTAG) is the world's largest manufacturer of commercial
vehicles by revenues (€36 billion in 2020), with a diverse
portfolio of medium and heavy duty trucks and buses. In 2020,
it sold 378,518 units operated more than 40 production sites and
employed nearly 100,000 people globally.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthias Heck, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454