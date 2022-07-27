Moody's assigns A3/Prime-2 issuer ratings to Region de la Reunion; stable outlook

Paris, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned an A3 long-term issuer rating, a Prime-2 short-term issuer rating and a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 to Region de la Reunion. The outlook is stable. Moody's has also assigned a Prime-2 local currency short-term debt rating to the region's EUR 300 million NEU CP (Negotiable European Commercial Paper) programme.

"Region de la Reunion's A3/Prime-2 ratings reflect very strong operating performance, strong access to external funding, including material support from the European Union (Aaa stable), as well as prudent debt and liquidity management" says Matthieu Collette, Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for the region. "The ratings are constrained by a high debt burden in the context of the region's commitment to complete the long and expensive sea viaduct project, Nouvelle route du littoral."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Region de la Reunion's very strong operating performance and Moody's expectation that the gross operating balance (GOB) will remain very solid, above 25% of operating revenues on average through 2024, while its debt burden will remain high over this period and its economy, though growing relatively quickly, remains small.

Over 2022-24, Region de la Reunion's very strong operating performance will be supported by the commitment of the region's new executive to keep operating expenditures under control. At the same time, tax revenues, which represent around two thirds of operating revenues and largely move with the regional and national nominal gross domestic product (GDP) – providing a natural hedge against inflation – will grow at a 2.2% average annual rate, supported by national value added tax proceeds that accounted for 16% of tax revenues in 2021. Operating revenues will also benefit from flat decentralization transfers (14% of 2021 operating revenues) from the Government of France (Aa2 stable) and increasing levels of European Union (EU) funding as the region enters a new 2021-27 funding programme.

Due to its status as an outermost region, Region de la Reunion receives the most EU support among French regional governments. EU funding strongly supports the region's economic development and infrastructure needs and helps to address environmental and social issues. The reliance on fuel tax proceeds (24% of operating revenues in 2021), however, exposes the region to risk from carbon transition.

The ratings are constrained by a high debt burden driven by the Nouvelle route du littoral project. At the end of 2021, the region's direct debt hit a record high of EUR 1.3 billion or 4x the 2013 outstanding debt (EUR 308.5 million) when the sea viaduct works initially began. As a consequence, the region's net direct and indirect debt (NDID) reached 249% of operating revenues at the end of 2021. While debt will decrease over 2022-23 due to suspension of work on the project, Moody's expects the region's debt to increase again from 2024 onwards as work restarts and its debt burden to remain well above 200% through at least the completion of the sea viaduct in 2029-30.

The region's socio-economic profile also weighs on its credit quality. While the region's nominal gross domestic product (GDP) has been growing by 3.5% annually over the 20 last years (against 2.2% for France over 2000-20), its GDP per-capita (EUR 22,100 in 2020) was equivalent to only 65% of the national value in 2020. Moreover, the regional economy faces social issues including high unemployment and poverty rates, as well as structural challenges due to the underrepresentation of private industry and agriculture.

The Prime-2 short-term issuer rating reflects the region's robust internal liquidity, stemming from predictable and regular cash-flows in line with other French regional and local governments (RLGs). It also captures strong access to external debt financing, with committed short-term facilities amounting to EUR 70 million as of July 2022, a EUR 300 million NEU CP programme and access to public banks, including the European Investment Bank (Aaa stable). Coupled with a straightforward debt profile, these features demonstrate, in Moody's view, a prudent debt and liquidity management.

Region de la Reunion's A3 long-term issuer rating incorporates a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa1 and Moody's assessment of a moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of France.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Region de la Reunion will be able to maintain very strong GOBs, providing shock absorption capacity, as well as a sustainable interest burden over the two to three coming years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Region de la Reunion's environmental, social and governance (ESG) credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental and social risks and neutral to low exposure to governance risks. It also reflects external support (including central government support in case of a major natural disaster) and the region's strong access to external funding which is another mitigant to these risks.

The region's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative, resulting in an E-3 environmental issuer profile score. The territory is exposed to multiple physical climate risks, including tropical storms and cyclones and rising sea levels. The region's finances are also directly exposed to carbon transition because a material share of its operating revenues are from fuel tax proceeds. Nevertheless, dedicated funding from the EU to adapt to climate change as well as to support the region to pursue its goal to achieve energy independence by 2030 using sustainable energy provide some mitigation to these risks.

Region de la Reunion's social issuer profile score is moderately negative (S-3). Region de la Reunion's economy is characterized by high unemployment and poverty rates. Additionally, the region faces population outflows that have a negative effect on human capital. The population is, nevertheless, growing and is younger than the average of France. Access to basic services, including adequate internet access, is good. The region also benefits from dedicated European funding to address social issues.

Moody's assesses the influence of governance on Region de la Reunion's credit profile as neutral to low, captured in a G-2 governance issuer profile score. While the region's standards of financial management are high and its institutional structure supportive to its credit profile, the delays and cost overrun in its sea viaduct project weigh on the quality of planning.

ECONOMIC DATA

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Region de la Reunion. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: France, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 46,213 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -7.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: Very High level of economic resilience

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 12 July 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Region de la Reunion. The main points raised during the discussion were: the issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, the issuer's institutions and governance strength, the issuer's governance and/or management, the issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, and the systemic risk in which the issuer operates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significantly and structurally lower debt burden than Moody's currently expects would likely put upward pressure on Region de la Reunion's ratings.

The ratings would come under negative pressure if Region de la Reunion's GOB falls materially below Moody's current expectations or if its debt burden were to increase further. A tightening in the region's access to external debt financing would most likely lead to downward pressure on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

This rating action concerns a new rating for an issuer not previously publicly rated by us at the time that the EU sovereign release calendar was published, and is therefore being released on a date not listed in that publication.

