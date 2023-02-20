Moody's assigns A3(hyb) rating to Shanghai Commercial Bank's proposed Tier 2 subordinated notes

Hong Kong, February 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned an A3(hyb) foreign currency subordinate rating to Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited's proposed USD-denominated 10-year subordinated notes with non-viability loss absorption feature qualifying as Tier 2 capital. The Tier 2 subordinated notes are callable after five years.

The rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft documents that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assigned A3(hyb) rating is in line with Shanghai Commercial Bank's foreign currency subordinate rating, and reflects the structure of the issuance. The Tier 2 subordinated notes will constitute direct, unsecured and subordinated obligations of the bank and shall at all times rank pari passu and without any preference among themselves. Shanghai Commercial Bank's subordinate rating reflects: (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a2; (2) Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in a position that is one-notch lower than the bank's Adjusted BCA; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support for loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in no uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade Shanghai Commercial Bank's subordinated notes rating if Moody's upgrades the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA. Moody's could also upgrade the bank's subordinated notes rating if the bank's instruments that are junior than the subordinated notes increase, leading to lower loss given failure of the bank's subordinated notes under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

An upgrade of Shanghai Commercial Bank's BCA is unlikely because its BCA is high in proportion to its modest franchise.

Moody's could downgrade Shanghai Commercial Bank's subordinated notes rating if Moody's downgrades the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA. Shanghai Commercial Bank's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's capitalization falls significantly, with its tangible common equity /risk-weighted assets ratio below 13%; asset-quality deteriorates significantly, with its impaired loan ratio increasing above 3%; or profitability declines, with its net income/tangible assets ratio falling below 0.75%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited reported total assets of HK$232.8 billion at the end of June 2022.

