Moody's assigns A3.mx rating to Elementia and NP/MX-2 rating to its certificados bursátiles program

Mexico, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody´s") assigned an A3.mx national scale corporate family rating to Elementia S.A.B. de C.V. and an MX-2 short term national scale rating to its proposed certificados bursátiles (local notes) program. Elementia's Ba3 global scale corporate family rating and negative rating outlook were unaffected.

The total amount of the proposed certificados bursátiles program is MXN3 billion. The program is dual, contemplating both long-term and short-term issuances. However, outstanding amounts under short-term issuances will not exceed MXN1 billion at any time. The program's tenor is five years and the company is in the process of registering it with the Mexican CNBV.

Ratings assigned as follows:

Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V.

National Scale Corporate Family Rating: A3.mx

Up to MXN 3 billion certificados bursátiles program maturing in 2025: NP/MX-2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elementia's Ba3 / A3.mx rating reflects high resiliency in the cement operations in both Mexico and the US, which together account for the majority of the company's EBITDA. At the outset of the pandemic we anticipated a severe deterioration affected by a profound economic recession in both countries, but during the 2Q20 the company reported consolidated revenues practically flat when compared to 2Q19 and a 20% decline in EBITDA that was driven by the building systems division, that was affected by mandatory stoppages. Cement was deemed an essential business in Elementia's main markets and demand in Mexico remained solid given its focus on the self-construction and ongoing infrastructure projects. In the US, construction experienced a brief halt after the pandemic irrupted, but is gradually recovering supported by sequential improvement in economic activity, stable construction demand and accommodative Federal Reserve policy. Conversely, the rating continues to incorporate the company's weak credit metrics, specifically a high debt/EBITDA ratio including Moody's standard adjustments at 6.6x in the last twelve months ended in June 2020 and low EBITA to interest expense ratio at 0.6x for the same period.

Elementia's liquidity is adequate. As of June 2020, cash in hand of MXN3.4 million was enough to cover MXN1.1 million in short term debt. In the Q2 2020, short-term debt declined 48% while long-term increased 23% mainly from the negotiations for payment waivers in 2020 which will be added to the remaining life of the loan, as well as from FX effects. Also supporting liquidity is Elementia's adequate debt maturity profile. For 2020-24, annual debt maturities range between MXN1.8 billion (USD 85 million) to MXN1 billion (USD 47 million). The next large debt related payment is due 2025, when a $425 million global bond matures. The company's solid cash position vis-à-vis immediate cash obligations has historically been tempered by tight covenant compliance. In Q2 2020 Elementia reported net debt/ EBITDA at 4.83x and interest coverage at 2.26x, well above the established covenants, for which the corresponding waivers were granted.

During the Q2 2020, Elementia was able to revert the high cash burn reported in 2019 resulting from an extraordinary tax payment in Mexico and higher working capital needs. Since the outset of the pandemic, Elementia's management has focused on maximizing cash flow through increasing operational efficiency and by optimizing costs and working capital. In the first half of 2020 these efforts already yield positive results. Reported cash flow before capex for the period, represented 83% of EBITDA, favorably comparing with the 51% in the first half of 2019. Part of the strategy to preserve cash included a 26% reduction in capital expenditures, compared with 2019.

The negative outlook reflects Elementia's challenges to revert the negative operating trend started in 2019 and that further intensified at the beginning of the pandemic. The company has more recently been able to increase operating efficiency and has improved working capital management, substantially increasing cash generation. However, track record is still limited. Moreover, there are downside risks to our forecasts related to the potential resurgence of COVID outbreak before year-end 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could be stabilized if the liquidity risk is significantly reduced by either the successful completion of the sale of the Pennsylvania plant, with proceeds used to reduce debt, or an increase in its cash buffer during the remainder of the coronavirus crisis. Also, any source of committed alternate liquidity that is sizable enough to cover the period of potential further operational halts and economic downturn could result in a positive rating action. For the outlook to stabilize, we will also need sound evidence that the coronavirus crisis has hit its bottom and that the company is in a recovery mode. In the long term, the rating could be upgraded if the company's operating performance improves such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 4x and EBIT/interest expense remains close to 2x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if economic activity takes longer than expected to recover or if the breadth of the outbreak in Elementia's operations is larger than currently assumed. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 5.0x with no prospects to de-lever. Negative pressure will also emerge if the company is not able to improve its margins from the current weak levels. Any significant deterioration in liquidity will also pose a threat to the current rating.

The principal methodology used when assigning Elementia's global scale rating was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings published in May 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

Elementia S.A.B. de C.V. (Elementia) is a major manufacturer of semifinished copper, alloy, fiber cement, cement and plastic products, with consolidated revenue of MXN25.9 billion in 2019. The company has three business segments: metals, building systems and cement. Although most of Elementia's operations are in Mexico, it also has a presence in the US and in seven Latin American countries (Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Colombia). Elementia is majority owned and controlled by the Del Valle family through Grupo Empresarial Kaluz. Grupo Carso is the second-largest shareholder, and a 22.93% float is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V.'s rating is between 1/1/14 and 30/06/20 (source: Elementia and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV)).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 21/10/2015.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, Moody's de Mexico has been informed that within the two-month period prior to the date hereof, Fitch México S.A. de C.V. has assigned a rating of F2 on the same securities referred to in this press release.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marianna Waltz, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

