Moody's assigns Aa1 GOLT rating to Montgomery County Community Cooperative District, AL's Series 2020 Bonds

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to Montgomery County, AL's $38.5 million Taxable Revenue Bonds (Montgomery County Funding), Series 2020. Moody's maintains a Aa1 issuer and Aa1 GOLT rating on $21.4 million in parity debt outstanding. Moody's furthermore maintains a Aa2 lease rating on $70.5 million in debt outstanding.
The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any rated debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the county's outstanding general obligation debt is limited based upon Alabama's (Aa1 stable) constitutional property tax limits.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The county's Aa1 issuer rating reflects its robust finances, moderate debt, sizable and growing taxable base with a degree of concentration, and below average wealth.
The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the county's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.
The lease rating is one notch below the issuer ratings to reflect appropriation risk.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Montgomery County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Montgomery County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Material tax base growth
- Improved wealth and income levels
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant decline in reserves and liquidity
- Deterioration of tax base and income levels
- Significant increase in leverage
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020 bonds are ultimately secured by the county's general obligation, full faith and credit pledge through a funding agreement between the Montgomery County Community Cooperative District, the Public Building Authority, and Montgomery County, itself.
The Series 2017, Series 2015, and 2010-A bonds are ultimately secured by the county's general obligation, full faith and credit pledge, as well.
The Series 2018-A, Series 2014, and Series 2012 bonds are limited obligations of the county issued through its Public Building Authority. The bonds are payable solely from, and secured by a pledge of, the revenues derived by the Authority from the leasing of certain public facilities. The facilities are leased to Montgomery County, AL pursuant to a lease agreement that subjects the payments to annual appropriation.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020 Bonds will be used by the District to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping whitewater rafting and other facilities to be located in the City of Montgomery.
PROFILE
Montgomery County, AL is located in south-central Alabama (Aa1 stable) and is home to the state capital.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory Sobel
Lead Analyst
Regional PFG Northeast
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Christopher Coviello
Additional Contact
Regional PFG Northeast
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653