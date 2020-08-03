Moody's assigns Aa1 GOLT rating to State College Area School District, PA's Series of 2020 Bonds

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to State College Area School District, PA's $6.3 million General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2020. Moody's maintains a Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating on $84.1 million in parity debt outstanding, and a Aa1 GOLT rating on $120.8 million in parity debt outstanding.

The pledge supporting a portion of the district's rated debt (including the Series of 2020 bonds) is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Aa1 GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect its strong finances, sizeable and growing tax base, and an economy anchored by the presence of Pennsylvania State University. The ratings also incorporate the above average, albeit manageable, debt burden.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for State College Area School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of State College Area School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued structural balance resulting in the maintenance of reserves throughout the completion of the comprehensive capital plan

- Increased debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Decline in reserves and liquidity due to structurally imbalanced operations

- Deterioration of tax base and wealth levels

- Significant increase in leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series of 2020, Series A of 2019, Series B of 2019, Series of 2018, and Series of 2017 bonds are secured by its general obligation limited tax (GOLT) pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1. bonds are also secured by its GOLT pledge.

The district's Series B of 2015 bonds are secured by its general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge, as they were issued to refund debt that was originally incurred prior to the 2006 implementation of Act 1. The district's Series of 2015 bonds are also secured by its GOULT pledge, as the debt was voted to be exempt from the limits of Act 1 through referendum.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series A of 2014 bonds and Series B of 2014 bonds for savings.

PROFILE

The K-12 school district occupies an area of 152 square miles in the south-central portion of Centre County, which is located in the geographic center of the Commonwealth. It is coterminous with the Townships of College, Ferguson, Halfmoon, Harris, Patton, and State College Borough and includes a small portion of Benner Township. State College Borough, with the influence of Pennsylvania State University, is the center for the economic, educational, cultural, and social development of Centre County and central Pennsylvania. The district presently operates eight elementary schools, two middle schools, and one senior high school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

