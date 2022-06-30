Moody's assigns Aa1 UND & Aaa ENH to Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, TX's GOULT bonds, Series 2022

New York, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX's $123.3 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings. The issuer rating reflects the district's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The underlying rating outlook is stable. The district has $3.1 billion in outstanding GOULT debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's solid wealth levels and ongoing enrollment growth, driven by its favorable location within the Houston metropolitan area. The rating further reflects the well-managed financial operations which has led to very strong reserves. Lastly, the rating reflects elevated leverage, driven by its debt burden, with plans for additional issuances.

The Aa1 rating assigned to the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's underlying rating reflects our expectation that management will continue to budget conservatively and maintain strong reserves. In addition, the stable outlook reflects that the district's economy will continue to experience growth, which will come with additional debt needs. Although debt will remain high, the ongoing growth will keep the debt burden manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of reduced debt burden through substantial economic expansion measured by assessed valuation and revenue growth or early retirement of debt

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of reserve levels

- Significant tax base contraction measured by assessed valuation declines - Substantial increase in debt profile without corresponding revenue growth - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied, without legal limit as to rate or amount, against all taxable property located within the district. The bonds are further payable from the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding maturities in order to provide long-term financing at fixed rates.

PROFILE

The district encompasses an area of about 186 square miles, and is located in the western and northwestern portions of Harris County (Aaa stable). Bisected by both U.S. Highway 290 and FM 1960, the district is readily accessible to all other parts of Harris County through interconnecting freeways. The unincorporated communities of Cypress and Fairbanks, the City of Jersey Village and a number of utility districts provide municipal services to district residents. A small portion of the district lies within the City of Houston (Aa3 stable) along the district's eastern boundary. The district operates 12 senior high schools, 19 middle schools, 56 elementary schools, and five special program schools. The district has the third highest student enrollment in the state with approximately 118,000 for fiscal 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

