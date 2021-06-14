Moody's assigns Aa1 UND & Aaa ENH to Katy ISD, TX's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Katy Independent School District, TX's $80 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A. The Aaa enhanced rating reflects the guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). Moody's has also assigned a Aa1 underlying rating to the district's $25.4 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021B. The 2021B series is not guaranteed by the enhancement program.

Moody's has also affirmed the district's Aa1 issuer rating as well as the Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Following the sale, the district will have $1.8 billion in outstanding general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's healthy local economy that is supported by its advantageous location within the economically vibrant Houston metropolitan area, with favorable economic indicators such as resident incomes and property wealth. Additionally, enrollment has continued to grow despite the coronavirus pandemic. The rating is additionally supported by the district's strong financial position that will be maintained over the long term, though the rating is constrained by the slightly elevated long term liabilities such as debt and pensions.

The Aa1 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The lack of notching between the Aa1 issuer rating and the GOLT debt reflects the district's ample ability to generate dedicated property taxes sufficient to pay debt service despite the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the tax cap. The district's authorization to levy operational taxes dedicated to debt service represents over 45 times maximum annual debt service on the GOLT debt.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's local economy and financial position will remain strong for the foreseeable future, however rapid population growth will require the continued issuance of debt to address facility needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced long-term liabilities

- Further improvement in property wealth per capita

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained draws on the district's financial reserves

- Significant increase in debt

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding GOULT debt is payable from an unlimited ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the district. The outstanding GOLT debt is secured by the district's operational tax levy. Certain series are further payable from the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will refund previously issued obligations to achieve savings on debt service.

PROFILE

Katy Independent School District is located approximately 30 miles west of the City of Houston (Aa3 stable) and covers 181 square miles within Harris County (Aaa stable), Fort Bend County (Aa1 stable), and Waller County. The district provides primary and secondary education to roughly 84,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

