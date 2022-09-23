Moody's assigns Aa1 UND & Aaa ENH to Spring Branch ISD, TX's GOULT bonds, Series 2022

New York, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Spring Branch Independent School District, TX's $308.4 million Unlimited Tax Schoolhouse Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings. The issuer rating reflects the district's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The underlying rating outlook is stable. The district has $1.1 billion in outstanding general obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's solid wealth levels and growing economy with stabilized enrollment levels following the pandemic, aided by its favorable location within the Houston metropolitan area. The rating further reflects the well-managed financial operations which has led to the maintenance of strong reserves. Lastly, the rating reflects slightly elevated leverage, driven by its debt burden, with plans for additional issuances.

The Aa1 underlying rating assigned to the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's underlying rating reflects our expectation that management will continue to budget conservatively and maintain solid reserves. In addition, the stable outlook reflects that the district's economy will continue to experience growth, which will help keep the district's overall leverage manageable in comparison to its operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant moderation of leverage (Issuer and GOULT)

- Improved resident income and enrollment trends (Issuer and GOULT) - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of reserve levels (Issuer and GOULT)

- Substantial increase in leverage and fixed costs without corresponding revenue growth (Issuer and GOULT) - Sustained trend of enrollment declines (Issuer and GOULT) - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied, without legal limit as to rate or amount, against all taxable property located within the district. The bonds are further payable from the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are part of an authorization that is funding the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings, including rebuilding nine elementary schools and one middle school; for the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings; for the purchase of school buses; for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings, including middle school and high school career and technical education facilities; for the acquisition, installment and update of technology equipment; and to pay the costs incurred in the issuance of the bonds.

PROFILE

Located 10 miles west of downtown Houston (Aa3 stable), the district provides K-12 education to parts of Houston and the incorporated villages of Bunker Hill, Hedwig, Hilshire, Hunters Creek, Piney Point and Spring Valley. Current enrollment is approximately 33,500.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

