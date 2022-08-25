Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aa2 ENH to Adams & Arapahoe Counties JSD No. 28J (Aurora), CO's GO bonds, Series 2022; outlook is stable

New York, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Adams and Arapahoe Counties Joint School District No. 28J (Aurora), Colorado's $125.4 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and Aa1 rating on previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The Aa2 enhanced rating is based upon the Colorado School District Enhancement Program. Post sale, the district will have approximately $410 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook on the issuer and underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the large economy favorably located in the Denver metro region. Although enrollment has been declining, in part due to competition from charter schools in the area and the pandemic, traditional school student counts have stabilized in 2022. The rating also considers the district's solid financial operations and reserve levels after a trend of operating surpluses driven by conservative financial management. The rating also reflects the district's high long-term liabilities and fixed costs, which will remain elevated given ongoing capital needs as well as their participation in the state's underfunded cost sharing pension plan. Although unfunded pension liabilities will remain high, the state's resumption of its annual supplemental payments on-behalf of school districts, as well as a one-time make up payment, will benefit all Colorado school districts.

The rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is a Aa1, one notch above the issuer rating, reflecting Colorado's school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The Aa2 enhanced rating assignment is based upon the Colorado School District Enhancement Program and primarily reflects the state's liquidity, the program's strong district oversight, and guarantee of timely payment in the event of a shortfall.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation of continued economic stability over the medium term, along with the maintenance of adequate financial reserves after planned draws in the coming years. The outlook also incorporates recent pension reform at the state level that will benefit participating school districts over the long term, but elevated unfunded liabilities and ongoing annual contribution gaps will persist for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant moderation of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

- Improvement in resident income levels and/or strong student enrollment growth trend - Upgrade of the state's rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing trend of declining enrollment

- Significant increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs - Erosion of operating reserves - Downgrade of the state's rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2022 bonds, are payable from an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

General obligation debt in Colorado is secured by state statute, and property taxes dedicated to GO bonds are directly remitted by the counties to the trustee. The district's GOULT bonds are further payable from the state's commitment to cover debt service shortfalls pursuant to the Colorado School District Enhancement Program codified in Colorado statutes Title 22, Article 41, Section 110 (22-41-110).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt to achieve debt service savings.

PROFILE

The district provides pre-K through 12th grade educational services across 154 square miles to a population of roughly 235,000 in Adams and Arapahoe Counties, including the City of Aurora (Aaa stable). The district's fiscal 2022 enrollment was approximately 32,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

