Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aa2 ENH to Arapahoe CSD 5 (Cherry Creek), CO's GOULT bonds, Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Arapahoe County School District 5 (Cherry Creek), CO's $73 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 underlying rating reflects the district's diverse economy and favorable location within the Denver MSA, large tax base, and its affluent and supportive district residents. The district continues to maintain satisfactory reserve levels, and benefits from the support of local residents that have passed mill levy overrides to supplement state funding. The rating also considers the district's high fixed costs reflect the elevated pension burden associated with the state-wide pension plan, which is expected to remain high even when considering the positive impact of the state-wide pension reform as signed into law in 2018.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, but could affect the district in fiscal 2021 which begins July 1. The district depends on state aid for approximately half of its operating revenue. The State of Colorado (Aa1 stable) is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in income tax and sales tax revenues. Unless the federal government provides additional assistance, the state will likely reduce state aid to school districts in 2021 possibly resulting in use of some of the district's financial reserves and/or expense cuts. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the school district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating assignment is based upon the Colorado School District Enhancement Program and primarily reflects the state's liquidity, the program's strong district oversight, and guarantee of timely payment in the event of a shortfall.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the district's tax base and local economy will remain stable, and that the district's management team will continue its trend of prudent fiscal management and maintenance of satisfactory reserve levels. The stable outlook also incorporates recent pension reform at the state level that will benefit participating school districts over the long term, but elevated unfunded liabilities and ongoing annual contribution gaps will persist for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement pension metrics

- Substantial growth in reserve and liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF RATINGS

- Further weakening of financial reserves

- Sustained losses in full value or resident wealth

- Continued growth in pension burden and significant underfunding of annual obligations

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding general obligation bonds constitute general obligations of the district. All of the taxable property in the district is subject to the levy of an ad valorem tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds without limitation as to rate and in an amount sufficient to pay the bonds when due. General obligation debt is secured by state statute and property taxes dedicated to GO bonds are directly remitted by the County to the trustee.

The bonds are further secured by the state's commitment to cover debt service shortfalls pursuant to the Colorado School District Enhancement Program codified in Colorado statutes Title 22, Article 41, section 110 (22-41-110).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund the district's Series 2010 bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Arapahoe County School District 5 (Cherry Creek) provides K-12 public education services to roughly 55,500 students within the cites of Cherry Hills Village and Glendale, the town of Foxfield, and portions of the cities of Aurora (Aaa stable), Centennial (Aa1), Greenwood Village, Englewood, as well as unincorporated portions of Arapahoe County (Aa1). The district covers 108 square miles just southeast of Denver (Aaa stable).

