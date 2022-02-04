Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH ratings to Northside ISD, TX's GO Bonds, Series 2022A&B

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Northside Independent School District, TX's $100.6 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022A and $85 million Variable Rate Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings on previously issued debt. Post-sale, the district will have $2.45 billion in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects strong credit fundamentals including an expansive economy serving the northwest portion of the City of San Antonio (Aaa negative) and conservative fiscal management resulting in maintenance of strong operating liquidity and reserves. The rating also incorporates the district's manageable leverage and fixed costs comprised of debt, pension, and OPEB obligations coupled with future issuance plans and exposure to variable rate debt.

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are rated Aa1, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood of continued sound financial performance supported by ongoing growth in the San Antonio metropolitan area.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material moderation of long-term liabilities

- Further material strengthening of operating reserves

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in operating reserves inconsistent with the current rating

- Material increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds, including the current issuance, are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. All of the district's bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary, with the exception of the Unlimited Tax Qualified School Construction Bonds, Series 2009.

All of the district's variable rate debt is currently in term mode (Series 2012, 2018, 2019, and 2020) and there is no external liquidity provider. The district has budgeted to use debt service reserves to defease the outstanding Series 2012 variable rate bonds in the fiscal 2022 budget. Term modes on the district's variable rate debt are intentionally staggered, which somewhat mitigates the risk because the remarketing dates are spread over several years. At each remarketing date, the bonds are subject to mandatory tender; however, a failed remarketing will result in bondholders retaining the bonds until successful remarketing or redemption of the bonds occurs. Upon a failed remarketing, the district will pay a designated maximum rate of interest which is 7% for each issuance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of both the Series 2022A&B will be used to design, acquire, construct, renovate, and equip various school facilities and the purchase of school buses.

PROFILE

Northside Independent School District is primarily located in the northwest quadrant of Bexar County (Aaa stable). The district is the largest of the 19 school districts in Bexar County and the 4th largest in the state. Enrollment is 103,151 as of the 2020-21 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

