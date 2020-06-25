Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Arlington ISD, TX's GOULT Taxable Series 2020; stable outlook

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Arlington Independent School District, TX's $137.8 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. We have also maintained the Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax bonds. Including the sale, the district will have $979.9 million outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 underlying rating reflects the district's large tax base supported by a diverse economy favorably located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The rating also reflects a long history of prudent fiscal practices evidenced by ample reserve levels even after some use for capital needs, and a low pension burden. These strengths are tempered by moderately high debt levels that will likely remain within the next three to five years because of planned debt issuance, and modestly declining enrollment that is expected to stabilize.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Arlington Independent School District, TX because of ample reserves and liquidity and a currently stable state funding environment. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crises. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's conservative management and budgetary practices which have become institutionalized and will continue to drive a healthy financial profile. This factor and the large tax base will allow the relatively high debt burden to remain affordable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderated debt burden to a level consistent with Aaa peers

- Improved resident income levels relative to peers

- Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced reserves to a level inconsistent with peers

- Weakened economic performance that results in tax base loss

- Significant increases in the debt burden

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt for an expected net present value savings with a minimum threshold of 8% and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Arlington Independent School District is centrally located in the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) metropolitan area, and primarily serves the City of Arlington (Aa1 stable), the Tarrant County (Aaa stable) portion of Grand Prairie (Aa2), the Town of Pantego and City of Dalworthington Gardens. The district provides K-12 educational services to almost 60,000 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

