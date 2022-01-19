Moody's assigns Aa1 UND./Aaa ENH. to Arlington ISD, TX's GOULT Series 2022; stable outlook

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Arlington Independent School District, TX's $197 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. The enhanced rating is provided by a guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT). The issuer rating reflects the district's general credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural feathers. Post-sale, the district will have $1.3 billion in GOULT debt. The outlook on the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects a large economy anchored by diverse industries even though resident income levels and full value per capita remain below similarly rated peers. Enrollment trends have been weaker than peers with a long and steady history of losses although community support for the district and its initiatives remains strong. Despite these challenges, the district maintains a strong financial profile marked by ample reserves and a solid history of outperforming budget initiatives. Revenue growth has also supported a manageable fixed cost ratio although the district's total leverage is high.

The Aa1 GOULT rating is the same as the issuer rating based on an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service and levied on all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund at Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating incorporates the district's conservative management and budgetary practices which have become institutionalized and will continue to maintain the district's strong financial profile. Also, the district's large and stable economy and tax base will support revenue growth and allow the high debt burden to remain affordable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced leverage

- Improved resident income levels

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in leverage

- Continued enrollment declines without offsetting expenditure controls

- Narrowing of the district's liquidity and reserve position relative to revenues

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Most of the proceeds (about $185 million) will be used to construct and equip several facilities in line with the district's capital plan. The remaining $11.8 million, along with $5 million in cash from the district, will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's Series 2012 and 2013 bonds for savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Arlington Independent School District is centrally located in the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) metropolitan area, and primarily serves the City of Arlington (Aa1 stable), the Tarrant County (Aaa stable) portion of Grand Prairie (Aa2), the Town of Pantego and City of Dalworthington Gardens. The district provides K-12 education services to about 56,500 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

