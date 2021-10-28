Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, TX's GO Refunding Bonds, Series 2021; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, TX's $13.4 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021. Moody's maintains the Aa1 issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings on parity debt. Post-sale, the district will have nearly $375 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating, which represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features, incorporates district's strong finances, reflecting a trend of sizeable operating surpluses and building up reserves in and outside of its operating funds. The district's manageable leverage burden is achieved in part by prudent use of pay-go funding for capital projects, with solid resident income levels and somewhat stable enrollment trends.

The Aa1 rating assigned to the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is on parity with the district's issuer rating, based on its unlimited tax property tax pledge that is dedicated to pay debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects a long trend of solid financial performance that should continue over the near term given expected maintenance of conservative management practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved enrollment trend

- Strengthening of full value per capita or resident income levels

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in fund balance or cash

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities, fixed costs or erosion of capital assets

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. Certain series of the district's bonds are further payable from the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary, including the Series 2021 refunding bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund the district's Series 2012 bonds, shortening the maturity schedule by seven years.

PROFILE

Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District is primarily located in northwest Dallas County (Aaa stable), with a small portion extending into southeast Denton County (Aaa stable). The district encompasses more than 50 square miles, and includes portions of Addison (Aaa stable), Coppell (Aaa), the city of Dallas (A1 stable), and Irving (Aaa stable), roughly 70% of Farmers Branch (Aa2), and nearly all of Carrollton. Serving students in grades pre-K through 12, the district's enrollment stabilized at 25,306 students after several years of modest declines.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Genevieve Nolan

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael Wertz

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

