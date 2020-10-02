Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's, TX GOULT Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District's, TX $367.9 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A. The Aaa enhanced rating reflects the guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large local economy and tax base that is located within the Houston metropolitan area. The rating further reflects the well-managed financial operations including very strong reserves as well as a growing enrollment base. The rating also incorporates the district's modest pension burden and elevated debt profile that remains manageable given the ongoing assessed value growth occurring within the district.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD given strong reserve levels. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. A long and severe downturn could cause a material slowdown in new development and impact assessed value growth and the value of existing property. If our view of the credit quality of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that management will continue to budget conservatively and maintain strong reserves. In addition, the stable outlook reflects that the district's economy will remain stable through the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of reduced debt burden through substantial economic expansion measured by assessed valuation and revenue growth or early retirement of debt

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of reserve levels

- Significant tax base contraction measured by assessed valuation declines

- Substantial increase in debt profile without corresponding taxable value or revenue growth

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied, without legal limit as to rate or amount, against all taxable property located within the district. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund the construction and equipping of facilities in relation to the district's 2019 bond authorizations. A portion of the bonds will be used to refund outstanding maturities to achieve debt service savings.

PROFILE

The district encompasses an area of about 186 square miles, and is located in the western and northwestern portions of Harris County (Aaa stable). Bisected by both U.S. Highway 290 and FM 1960, the district is readily accessible to all other parts of Harris County through interconnecting freeways. The unincorporated communities of Cypress and Fairbanks, the City of Jersey Village and a number of utility districts provide municipal services to district residents. A small portion of the district lies within the City of Houston (Aa3 stable) along the district's eastern boundary. The district operates 12 senior high schools, 19 middle schools, 56 elementary schools, and five special program schools. The district has the third highest student enrollment in the state with approximately 118,000 for fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Nichols

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Denise Rappmund

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

