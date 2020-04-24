Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Deer Park ISD, TX's GOULT and GOLT; stable outlook

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced rating to Deer Park Independent School District, TX's $28 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2020, and $25.5 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. The enhanced ratings are provided by a guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund. Moody's maintains the Aa1 on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited and limited tax debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's sizeable tax base that is significantly concentrated and exposed to the petrochemical industry, favorable resident income indices, and very strong financial reserve levels supported by prudent fiscal management. The rating also incorporates the district's moderate and manageable debt burden and minimal pension burden.

The lack of a distinction between the Aa1 rating on the district's unlimited and limited tax debt reflects the district's taxing headroom under the limited cap that provides over 200% headroom, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability of council to override the statutory limitation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Deer Park Independent School District, TX. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Deer Park Independent School District, TX changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district's sound financial management practices will remain governed by conservative fiscal practices. These practices will be key to maintaining a high rating given some uncertainty regarding the medium to longer term effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant tax base growth and diversification

-Reduced debt burdens

-Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Erosion of reserves

-Significant tax base contraction

-Significant increase in debt absent corresponding tax base growth

-Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation tax debt is secured by a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property. The unlimited tax bonds are unlimited as to rate or amount. The limited tax bonds are subject to a total property tax of $10 per $1,000 of assessed values under the district's previous classification as a 2784g district.

The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the unlimited tax bonds will be used to construct, acquire and equip school facilities, technology needs, buses and purchase school sites.

PROFILE

Deer Park ISD is in Harris County (Aaa stable) and consists of 37.9 square miles including the City of Deer Park and a portion of the City of Pasadena. The district's area is concentrated in industrial activity along the Houston Ship Channel, about 20 miles from downtown Houston (Aa3 stable). The estimated student enrollment is 12,900.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Nichols

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Dallas

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

