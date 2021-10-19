Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Deer Park ISD, TX's GOLT bonds

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Deer Park Independent School District, TX's $29 million Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer rating as well as the Aa1 underlying general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The total debt outstanding of the district is $278.5 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating incorporates the district's healthy and growing local economy that is heavily reliant on petrochemical production. The substantial industrial economic base supports the district's strong resident incomes and property wealth per capita. The district has experienced minor enrollment declines due to COVID-19 that are expected to be temporary. Financially, the district is very strong with ample fund balance and liquidity relative to revenue. The rating does, however, consider the district's slightly elevated long-term liabilities though fixed costs remain manageable.

The Aa1 underlying rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating based on its pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The lack of a distinction between the Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 GOLT rating reflects the district's taxing headroom under the limited cap that provides over 300% headroom, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory limitation.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. The Texas Permanent School Fund is rated Aaa and has a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's conservative budgeting and financial planning practices will continue to support its high level of financial reserves and that the local economy will remain healthy despite an outsized reliance on the petrochemical industry.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of the local economy

- Reduction in long term liabilities (debt and pensions)

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Loss of a major taxpayer or general decline in local industrial activity

- Sustained deficits that erode financial reserves/liquidity

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property within the district within the limits specified by law. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service costs.

PROFILE

Deer Park ISD is in Harris County (Aaa stable) and consists of 37.9 square miles including the City of Deer Park and a portion of the City of Pasadena. The district's area is concentrated in industrial activity along the Houston Ship Channel, about 20 miles from downtown Houston (Aa3 stable). The estimated student enrollment is 12,300.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

