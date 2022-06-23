Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Deer Park ISD, TX's GOULT Bonds; stable outlook on underlying rating

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Deer Park Independent School District, TX's $90 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 rating on outstanding general obligation unlimited (GOULT) and limited tax (GOLT). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $256.3 million in GOULT and $90.9 million in GOLT debt. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's large and growing local economy that is heavily reliant on petrochemical production. The substantial industrial economic base supports the district's strong resident incomes and property wealth per capita. The district has experienced minor enrollment declines due to the coronavirus pandemic that are expected to be temporary. Financially, the district is very strong with ample fund balance and liquidity relative to revenue. The rating does, however, consider the district's slightly elevated long-term liabilities though fixed costs remain manageable.

The lack of a distinction between the Aa1 GOULT rating and the Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The lack of a distinction between the Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 GOLT rating reflects the district's taxing headroom under the limited cap that provides over 300% headroom, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge, and inability to override the statutory limitation.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. The Texas Permanent School Fund is rated Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects the district's conservative budgeting and financial planning practices that will continue to drive its high levels of reserves. It also considers the strength of the economy and demand for the industry which should continue to support stable enrollment over a much longer period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Diversification of the local economy

- Reduced long term liabilities (debt and pensions) - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in economic activity

- Sustained deficits that erode financial reserves/liquidity - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property within the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for constructing, acquiring, and equipping school buildings, renovating existing facilities, technology needs and purchasing buses.

PROFILE

Deer Park ISD is in Harris County (Aaa stable) and consists of 37.9 square miles including the City of Deer Park and a portion of the City of Pasadena. The district's area is concentrated in industrial activity along the Houston Ship Channel, about 20 miles from downtown Houston (Aa3 stable). The estimated student enrollment is about 12,300.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

