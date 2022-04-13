Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Frisco ISD, TX's GOULT bonds

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Frisco Independent School District, TX's $205.1 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) underlying rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The district's outstanding GOULT debt will total $2.3 billion post-sale. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating incorporates the district's strong enrollment growth, driven by favorable demographic and economic trends, as well as its large and diverse tax base and high resident income. The rating also incorporates a healthy financial position with sizable reserves following several years of surplus operations and strong management. The rating also considers the high debt burden and fixed costs, which are both attributable to ongoing rapid enrollment growth and the need for further schools.

The Aa1 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's long-term underlying ratings reflects the likelihood that the district's conservative budgeting practices will enable the district to maintain healthy financial reserves and a manageable debt burden, despite rapidly growing enrollment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decrease in leverage

- Trend of materially improved reserves- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in the debt burden and fixed costs

- Significant tax base contraction- Trend of operating deficits and declining reserves- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance the construction and renovation of buildings, technology upgrades and the purchase of buses. Bond proceeds will also refund a portion of the outstanding Series 2012B GOULT bonds for net present value savings with no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Frisco Independent School District is a K-12 school district located in Collin County (Aaa stable) in northeastern Texas (Aaa stable), extending into the eastern section of neighboring Denton County (Aaa stable). The district lies approximately 25 miles north of Dallas (A1 stable). The district has a current enrollment of 65,865.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

