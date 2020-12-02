Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Frisco ISD's TX, GOULT, Series 2021; outlook stable

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Frisco Independent School District's, TX $200.2 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021 and $109.9 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2021. The enhanced ratings reflect the guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large and diverse tax base located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, strong wealth and resident income indices, as well as a stable financial position with favorable operations driven by strong management and conservative budgeting. The rating also considers the district's high debt burden attributed to rapid enrollment growth, as well as manageable pension and fixed cost burdens. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for the district given conservative management and healthy liquidity levels.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district's financial operations and reserves will remain healthy over the next several years given strong proactive management. In addition, continued growth is expected in the district's tax base given new development, an affluent population, and its location within a growing metropolitan area.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Substantial decrease in debt burden

-Continuing trend of materially improved reserves alongside a growing budget

-Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Additional borrowing without corresponding tax base growth

-Significant tax base contraction

-Erosion of available reserves

-Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to construct and equip school buildings under the district's 2014 and 2018 bond authorizations as well as refund a portion of the district's outstanding bonds for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Frisco Independent School District is located approximately 25 miles north of the City of Dallas (A1 stable), in Collin (Aaa stable) and Denton (Aaa stable) counties and mainly serves the City of Frisco (Aaa stable). The district provides comprehensive education for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Fiscal 2021 enrollment is 63,533 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

