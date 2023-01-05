Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Georgetown Independent School District, TX's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Georgetown Independent School District, TX's $155.7 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2023. Moody's maintains the district's issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings at Aa1. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post issuance, the district has $764.1 million in debt outstanding. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's strong enrollment growth, driven by the district's proximity to the rapidly growing Austin (Aa1 stable) metropolitan area, resilient local economy and net in-migration. The rating also incorporates prudent financial planning with conservative budgeting and strong management in the light of large recapture payments to the state. The rating also considers the district's high long-term liabilities with elevated debt burden and fixed costs, both of which are due to ongoing capital needs related to enrollment growth.

The Aa1 underlying rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating based on its pledge of an unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. The Texas Permanent School Fund is rated Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial operations will remain stable due to conservative budgeting and prudent management. In addition, leverage will remain high over the long term, but slightly decline over the next two years before the district approaches voters for new debt authorizations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in fund balance levels relative to revenue

- Moderation of long-term liabilities - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to maintain balanced financial operations and reduced reserve and/or liquidity levels

- Increase in leverage metrics relative to operating revenue - Slowdown in enrollment trends and/or tax base contraction resulting in lower operating revenue - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipment of school buildings and the purchase of sites for school construction, as well as school buses and vehicles. In addition, proceeds will be used for the acquisition and improvement of school technology.

PROFILE

Georgetown Independent School District is located in Williamson County in central Texas (Aaa stable), approximately 25 miles north of Austin.

