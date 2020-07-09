Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Humble ISD's, TX GOULT bonds, Series 2020A; outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Humble Independent School District's, TX $167.68 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2020A. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee by the Texas Permanent School Fund. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt totaling $925.2 million post-sale. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's large, mostly residential tax base north of the Houston metropolitan area, favorable resident income indices, and healthy liquidity and reserves. The rating also considers the district's elevated debt burden, plans for additional issuances, and a manageable pension profile.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Humble ISD is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to exhibit sound financial management and maintain healthy general fund reserves. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation of continued growth in the tax base which will help manage the elevated debt burden.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in taxable values

- Material increase in reserves

- Moderation of the debt burden

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction in the tax base

- Material decrease in reserves

- Further leveraging of the tax base

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. All rated bonds besides Series 2013B, Series 2015B, and Series 2016C are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the issuance of the Series 2020A bonds will be used to fund various capital projects including the rebuilding of a middle school, construction of a new middle school, and classroom additions at two high schools.

PROFILE

Humble ISD is located approximately 21 miles northeast of the City of Houston (Aa3 stable) in Harris County (Aaa stable). The district serves a population of just over 217,000 and an enrollment of over 43,500.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

