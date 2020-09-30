Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to North East ISD, TX's Series 2020 GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 underlying rating to North East Independent School District, TX's $250.2 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa1 rating on the district's $1.3 billion of outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and $37.5 million maintenance tax notes. We have also assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the debt based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 underlying rating reflects the sizeable and growing tax base and slightly above average resident income levels. The rating also reflects a historically stable financial position with satisfactory reserves, though if enrollment declines continue the district may have to address revenue shortfalls in future. Based on budgetary information provided by the district, coronavirus is not expected to have a material impact on the district's creditworthiness. Further, the rating incorporates an elevated debt burden with modest exposure to variable rate debt and a growing but manageable pension liability.
The Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating is equivalent to the Aa1 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating based on the high debt service coverage provided by the pledged revenue stream. The district's operational tax levy generates revenues far in excess of the annual debt service requirement on the outstanding tax notes.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain its sound financial position despite recent enrollment declines due to charter school competition. The stable outlook also reflects the district sizable and stable economy within a regionally important metropolitan area.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Trend of surplus operations leading to a sustained improvement in financial reserves
- Material and sustained decline in the debt burden
- Not applicable for enhanced rating
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base contraction
- Significant deficits, potentially due to continued enrollment declines
- Downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund program (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020 bonds are payable from the proceeds of a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied upon all taxable property within the district, unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service.
PROFILE
North East Independent School District is in Bexar County (Aaa stable) in central south Texas, within the northeastern San Antonio (Aaa stable) metro area. The district encompasses 140 square miles and includes the cities of Castle Hills, Hill Country Village, Hollywood Park, and Windcrest, along with portions of San Antonio, Balcones Heights, and Terrell Hills. The district operates 72 schools and has an average daily attendance of 59,947 students as of 2019-2020.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
