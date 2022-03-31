Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to North East ISD, TX's Series 2022A/B GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 underlying rating to North East Independent School District, TX's $44 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and $50 million Variable Rate Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer rating as well as the Aa1 rating on the district's $1.3 billion of outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and $37.5 million maintenance tax notes. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. We have also assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the Series 2022A and Series 2022B bonds based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). The outlook for the underlying rating remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's vibrant local economy that is experiencing significant growth that has boosted tax revenues and supported the district's very strong financial position. Additionally, the district's per capita property wealth and income metrics are both healthy. The rating also considers that the district's enrollment has been falling in recent years due to growing competition from charter schools and long-term liabilities are also somewhat elevated, though manageable.

The Aa1 assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating given a pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aa1 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating is equivalent to the Aa1 issuer rating based on the high debt service coverage provided by the pledged revenue stream. The district's operational tax levy generates revenues far in excess of the annual debt service requirement on the outstanding tax notes.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain very strong despite ongoing enrollment loss due to charter school competition due to the district's proactive expenditure management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained reversal of negative enrollment trend

- Reduction in long term liabilities relative to operating revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in financial reserves, potentially due to enrollment pressures

- Erosion of the local economy that impacts property wealth and resident incomes- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property within the district, without legal limit as to rate or amount, in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of debt service. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to pay for improvements at various facilities throughout the district and to provide long term financing for outstanding commercial paper obligations.

PROFILE

North East Independent School District is in Bexar County (Aaa stable) in central south Texas, within the northeastern San Antonio (Aaa negative) metro area. The district encompasses 140 square miles and includes the cities of Castle Hills, Hill Country Village, Hollywood Park, and Windcrest, along with portions of San Antonio, Balcones Heights, and Terrell Hills. The district operates 72 schools and serves an enrollment of 59,830 as of 2022.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexander Rawlings

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Valentina Gomez

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

