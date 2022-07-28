Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Northshore SD 417, WA's 2022 GO's; outlook stable

New York, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 underlying rating to Northshore School District 417 (King and Snohomish Counties), Washington's Unlimited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2022 in the expected amount of approximately $152.8 million. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Aaa enhanced rating based on the issue's participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Moody's has also affirmed the district's Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have approximately $607.6 million in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's strong local economy supported by significantly above average property wealth and resident incomes and the district's beneficial location in the expanding Seattle (Aaa stable) metro region. The rating also reflects the district's healthy financial position which we expect to remain adequate despite large budgeted drawdowns over the next two years. The district's long term trend of growing enrollment and strong local support for public education are also reflected in the rating. As is common among peers in the state, the rating also incorporates the district's use of financial reporting that does not include other post-employment benefit liabilities, capital asset values, or depreciation, although the district does follow the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' promulgated by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law. Leverage is manageable and will remain so despite plans for further debt issuance over the next three years.

The district's GOULT bonds are rated Aa1, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bond issue's participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will remain healthy, supported by enrollment and tax base growth, conservative fiscal management and strong local support for public education.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvements in financial reserves

- Significant decrease in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained structural imbalance resulting in significant deterioration of financial reserves

- Substantial increase in leverage - Trend of declining enrollment

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the issuance will be used for modernization and expansion, health and safety and accessibility and site improvement projects. They will also be used to decrease the use of portable classrooms across the district. A portion of proceeds will also be used to refund the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2012.

PROFILE

Located northeast of Seattle (Aaa stable) and north of Bellevue (Aaa stable) in King County (Aaa stable) and Snohomish County (Aa1 stable), the district serves residents in Bothell (Aa1) and Kenmore, as well as portions of Woodinville, Brier and Lake Forest Park. The 60-square-mile district has an estimated population of 149,211 and serves approximately 23,067 students (as of fiscal 2022) across 20 elementary schools, six middle schools, four high schools, and five choice schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

