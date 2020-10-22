Moody's assigns Aa1 UND/Aaa ENH to Spring Branch ISD, TX's GOULT bonds, Ser. 2020; stable outlook

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Spring Branch Independent School District, TX's $137.6 million Unlimited Tax Schoolhouse Bonds, Series 2020. The Aaa enhanced rating is reflective of the guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund. Moody's maintains the Aa1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding GO debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa1 underlying rating reflects a sizeable and growing tax base with slightly above average resident income levels, and a well-managed financial position with healthy reserves. The rating also incorporates an elevated growing debt burden with modest exposure to variable rate debt, and a manageable pension burden. Given the high reliance on property taxes and healthy liquidity levels, the coronavirus is not a key rating consideration. The situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve and impact on property values tax base growth will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued conservative financial management and maintenance of healthy general and debt service fund reserves. In addition, the district will continue to issue new debt in conjunction with modest tax base growth to maintain a manageable debt profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Trend of strong financial performance and materially improved reserves
-Significant improvement in income levels
-Material decline in the debt burden
-Not applicable (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Trend of declining assessed valuation
-Trend of structural imbalance resulting in material decline in reserves
-Material increase in the debt burden
-Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The Series 2020 bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax levied, without legal limit as to rate or amount, against all taxable property located within the district. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds will be used to construct new school facilities (including nine elementary schools and a middle school), purchase land for the facilities, and purchase buses.
PROFILE
Located 10 miles west of downtown Houston (Aa3 stable), the district provides K-12 education to parts of Houston and the incorporated villages of Bunker Hill, Hedwig, Hilshire, Hunters Creek, Piney Point (Aa1) and Spring Valley. Current enrollment is approximately 35,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
