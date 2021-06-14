Moody's assigns Aa1 Und./Aa1 Enh. ratings to Beaufort CSD, SC's GO bonds

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Beaufort County School District, South Carolina's $20.0 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021C. Moody's maintains a Aa1 issuer rating on the district and a Aa1 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have an estimated $391.7 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's consistently strong financial position which is expected to strengthen slightly in fiscal 2021 (ending June 30) and remain stable thereafter. The rating also considers the district's favorable location within a rapidly growing and desirable portion of the state, steady enrollment gains (with the exception of a temporary drop in the 2020-2021 school year associated with the coronavirus pandemic), and relatively high resident wealth and income. These strengths are balanced against the district's long-term liabilities ratio, which is higher than comparably rated districts nationwide.

The Aa1 underlying rating on the district's GOULT debt is at the same level as the issuer rating to reflect the district's full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district. Additional security is provided by a lockbox structure under which Beaufort County performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds, and makes debt service payments directly to the paying agent.

The Aa1 enhanced rating assigned to the district's GOULT debt is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). The SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the enhanced rating is notched off the State of South Carolina's rating (Aaa stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio

-Significant and sustained improvement in fund balance or cash balance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained trend of enrollment declines that pressure financial operations

-Significant increase in long-term liabilities

LEGAL SECURITY

The district has irrevocably pledged its full faith, credit, resources and taxing power for the repayment of its GOULT debt. The bonds also carry a dedicated and unlimited property tax that is levied on all taxable property within the district. Additional security is provided by a lockbox structure under which Beaufort County performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments directly to the trustee.

Additional security is provided by the SCSDCEP, which enhances the timeliness of debt service payments through county and state government coordination and is backed by a sizeable state appropriation under the Education Finance Act.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2021C bonds are part of the district's annual 8% bond program and will finance various capital needs including network enhancements, HVAC and roof replacements, and facility upgrades and renovations, among other similarly scaled projects.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Beaufort County (Aa1 stable), which is a coastal community in South Carolina's Lowcountry. The district provides education to students in prekindergarten through twelfth grade.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

