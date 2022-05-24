Moody's assigns Aa1 Und./Aa1 Enh. to Beaufort CSD, SC's GO Bonds

New York, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 underlying rating and a Aa1 enhanced rating to Beaufort County School District, South Carolina's $139.61 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022C. Moody's maintains the district's Aa1 issuer rating and the Aa1 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the issuance of the Series 2022C bonds, the district's GOULT debt will total approximately $474 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the district's consistently healthy financial position which is expected to strengthen slightly in fiscal 2022 and remain stable thereafter. The rating also considers the district's favorable location along the southernmost tip of South Carolina (Aaa stable) just north of the City of Savannah (Aa1), modest enrollment growth that declined temporarily due to COVID related closures but is expected to rebound over the near term, and relatively high resident wealth and income. These strengths are balanced against the district's elevated yet manageable long-term liabilities.

The Aa1 rating on the district's GOULT debt is at the same level as the issuer rating to reflect the district's full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district. Additional security is provided by a lockbox structure under which Beaufort County (Aa1 stable) performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments to the trustee.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). As the SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the enhanced rating is notched off the State of South Carolina's rating (Aaa stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline of long-term liabilities

- Significant and sustained growth of the financial position - Increases in resident income and wealth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in the financial position

- Large increases in total leverage - Sustained trend of enrollment declines - Downgrade of the State of South Carolina's rating (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge. The bonds also benefit from the presence of a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited by rate or amount.

Additional security is provided by the SCSDCEP, which enhances timely debt service payment through county and state government coordination and is backed by sizeable annual state appropriation under the state's Education Finance Act.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022C bonds will finance various capital projects, including district wide safety and security improvements, replacement of a PK-8 school, technology upgrades, and renovation and equipping of multiple district facilities.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Beaufort County, which is a coastal community in South Carolina's Lowcountry. The district provides prekindergarten through twelfth grade education to approximately 20,528 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

