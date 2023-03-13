Moody's assigns Aa1/ VMIG 1 LOC-backed rating to Bay Area Toll Authority, CA San Francisco Bay Area Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds (Variable Rate Bonds) 2023 Series A & B

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Aa1/VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed ratings to the Bay Area Toll Authority, CA (the Authority) San Francisco Bay Area Toll Bridge Revenue Bonds (Variable Rate Bonds) 2023 Series A & 2023 Series B (collectively the Bonds). Barclays Bank PLC (the Bank) will provide a separate letter of credit (LOC) to support each Series of Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The long-term ratings are based on joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOCs, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and the Authority; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's underlying rating of the Bonds is Aa3.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Authority is low, which results in credit risk consistent with JDA ratings of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term ratings of the Bonds, which are based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Upgrade of the short-term ratings is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds or the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Authority and the Bank has increased.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

Each LOC is sized to cover the principal amount of the applicable series of Bonds plus 49 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 365-day year. Each LOC provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly and daily interest rate modes only.

The trustee is instructed to draw on the applicable LOC, on the business day prior to any interest or principal payment date, in order to receive sufficient funds to make timely payment of principal and/or interest on the Bonds. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the applicable LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee is instructed to utilize funds of the Authority to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely manner.

Draws for interest made under the LOCs shall be automatically reinstated on the fifth (5th) business day following the date any interest drawing is honored if the trustee has not received notice from the Bank by the close of business on the fourth (4th) business day that an event of default has occurred under the reimbursement agreement and, as a result thereof, the amount of such interest drawing shall not be reinstated. Upon receipt of the notice of event of default under the reimbursement agreement, the trustee shall effect a mandatory purchase the Bonds no later than five business days following receipt of such notice.

The trustee is also instructed to draw on the applicable LOC in accordance with its terms in order to receive on each purchase date, an amount sufficient to pay purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are to be held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the applicable LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Upon mandatory tender, redemption or acceleration the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the applicable LOC. Prior to the termination or expiration of the LOCs the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender or acceleration as follows.

» Expiration of the LOCs: mandatory tender on the fifth business day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOCs or upon early termination by the Authority of an LOC. The stated expiration date of the Series 2023 A LOC is April 1, 2027 and the stated expiration date of the Series 2023 B LOC is April 1, 2028.

» Substitution of the LOCs: mandatory tender on the date of substitution of an LOC. Each LOC will terminate following the Bank's receipt of notice from the trustee stating the acceptance of a substitute LOC with direction to cancel such existing LOC.

» Interest rate mode conversion: mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date. Each LOC terminates on the earlier of (i) the fifth day following receipt of notice from the trustee that all of the applicable Bonds have converted to a rate mode other than the weekly or daily rate modes or (ii) the date on which the Bank honors a draw in connection with such conversion.

» Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: the Bank may send a notice of event of default under the applicable reimbursement agreement which causes the applicable LOC to terminate on the 30th day following the trustee's receipt of such notice. Upon receipt of such notice, the applicable Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender no later than the fifth business day following the trustee's receipt of such notice but in any event no later than the business day prior to the termination of the applicable LOC.

Conforming draws on the LOCs for principal or interest, received by the Bank by 3:00 p.m., New York, NY time, on a business day will be honored by 11:00 a.m., New York, NY time, on the next business day. Conforming draws on the LOCs for purchase price, received by the Bank by 12:30 p.m., New York, NY time will be honored by 3:00 p.m., New York, NY time, on the same business day.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode on any business day with seven days prior notice to the trustee and remarketing agent. Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily rate mode on any business day with notice by 11:00 a.m., New York, NY time to the trustee and remarketing agent. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

Each Series of Bonds will initially bear interest in the daily rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to the weekly, commercial paper, index, term or fixed rate modes. Moody's JDA long-term and short-term ratings apply to the Bonds in the weekly and daily rate modes only.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Eva Bogaty

Associate Managing Director

Public Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

