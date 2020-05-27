Moody's assigns Aa1 and Aa2 to Virginia Beach, VA's Public Facility Revenue Bonds 2020 A&B; outlook stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Virginia Beach, VA's $154.2 million Public Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A and a Aa2 rating to the city's $36.4 million Public Facility Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the Aaa rating on the city's outstanding general obligation bonds and the Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on the city's outstanding lease revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa general obligation rating incorporates the city's sizeable and regionally significant tax base, average resident income levels, healthy and stable fund balance and liquidity supported by conservative budgetary practices and formal fiscal policies, and manageable debt and pension burdens. The Aa1 rating on the Series 2020A bonds is one notch below the city's GO rating and reflects the risk of non-appropriation, the more essential nature of most of the financed projects to the city's mandate and adequate legal provisions. The Aa2 rating on the Series 2020B bonds is two notches below the city's GO rating and reflects the risk of non-appropriation, the less essential nature of the financed projects to the city's mandate and adequate legal provisions.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Virginia Beach, VA is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of the city changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the city's financial position will remain stable due to conservative and proactive budgetary practices and that the city's sizeable tax base will continue to grow and diversify over the medium-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of fund balance or liquidity resulting in reduced financial flexibility

- Significant contraction in tax base and weakened resident income levels

- Material increase in debt burden

- Downgrade of the city's GO rating (appropriation debt rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the city's Public Facility Revenue Bonds is secured by the city's pledge to make annual debt service appropriations. Legal provisions are adequate and require that the city make annual payments, subject to appropriation, to the trustee for the life of the bonds. The city council pledges to budget annually for the payments and further, if an annual budget were adopted without the appropriation, the city council is required to take a roll call vote acknowledging the impact of its failure to appropriate the funds. No asset or leasehold interest in any asset has been pledged to bondholders and there is no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2020A bonds will finance various road, city hall, police, school capital, and sports center projects.

Proceeds of the Series 2020B bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the city's outstanding Series 2010B and 2010C Public Facilities Revenue Bonds. The Series 2010B and 2010C bonds were issued to refund bonds that financed convention center, town center, and parking garage projects.

PROFILE

Virginia Beach, VA is an independent city encompassing 497.5 square miles in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia (Commonwealth of Virginia, Aaa stable). The city is governed by an eleven member City Council who appoint a city manager to oversee day-to-day operations. Virginia Beach's population totaled 450,135 in 2018 according to the most recent U.S. Census American Community Survey, which represents a 3% increase since 2011.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Evan Hess

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Valentina Gomez

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

