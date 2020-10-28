Moody's assigns Aa1 and affirms VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of Portland, ME Taxable GO Pension Bonds

New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the
Aa1 and affirmed the VMIG 1 letter of credit backed ratings of the Portland
(City of), ME Multi-Modal Taxable General Obligation Pension
Bonds (the Bonds) in connection with the substitution of the standby bond
purchase agreement with a direct pay letter of credit (LOC) to be provided
by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank) in support of the Bonds.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The long-term rating is based on joint default analysis (JDA) which
reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions.
JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR)
Assessment of the LOC Bank and the credit quality of Portland (City of),
ME (the Issuer); (ii) the probability of default in payment by both
parties; and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction,
which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current
long-term and short-term CR Assessments of Bank are Aa3(cr)
/ P-1(cr). Moody's maintains the underlying rating of Aa1
on the Bonds.
Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the
Bank and the Issuer is low which results in credit risk consistent with
a JDA rating of Aa1 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood
of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term
rating of the Bonds. The short-term rating is based on the
short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank,
or the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
• Moody's downgrades the underlying rating of the Bonds.
• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.
The LOC is sized to cover the principal plus 54 days of interest at 12%,
the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on 365-day
year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the weekly
rate mode only.
The tender agent is instructed to draw on the LOC prior to 1:30
p.m. (New York City time) on the business day prior to any
principal or interest payment date in order to receive funds on such payment
date. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the
LOC for payment of principal and/or interest by 11:00 a.m.
on such payment date, the Issuer is instructed to immediately deposit
sufficient funds to make such payments to bondholders in a full and timely
manner.
The tender agent is also instructed to draw on the LOC by 11:00
a.m. (New York City time) on each purchase date, for
purchase price to the extent remarketing proceeds are insufficient.
Tendered Bonds purchased by the Bank are held by the tender agent and
will not be released until the tender agent has received confirmation
from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of
the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.
Draws for interest made under the LOC shall be automatically reinstated
by the Bank on the sixth day following the honoring of such drawing unless
the tender agent receives notice from the Bank by the close of business
on the fifth day following such drawing stating that interest shall not
be reinstated. The Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on
the business day preceding the termination date of the LOC. The
LOC will terminate on the earlier of (i) 15th day following the tender
agent's receipt of notice of non-reinstatement of the letter
of credit, or (ii) the date the Bank honors the draw.
Prior to the expiration, termination or substitution of the LOC,
the Bonds are subject to payment funded with a draw on the LOC.
The payment will occur upon the mandatory tender of such Bonds,
as provided below:
• Expiration: mandatory tender on the second (2nd) business
day prior to the stated expiration date of the LOC, October 28,
2023;
• Substitution: mandatory tender on the substitution date;
• Interest rate conversion: mandatory tender upon each conversion
of the interest rate;
• Event of default under the reimbursement agreement: Upon
the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the reimbursement
agreement, the Bonds shall be subject to mandatory tender on the
business day preceding the termination date of the LOC. The LOC
will terminate on the earlier of (i) 15th day following the tender agent's
receipt of notice of event of default under the reimbursement agreement,
or (ii) the date the Bank honors the draw.
Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly rate mode on any
business day by delivering written notice to the tender agent and the
remarketing agent at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the purchase
date. Moody's long-term JDA and short-term ratings
only apply while the Bonds are in the weekly rate mode.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacek Stolarz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael J. Loughlin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653