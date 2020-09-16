Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating to Crawford County School District, GA's $9.1M GO Bonds

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 enhanced rating to Crawford County School District, GA's $9.1 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the Georgia School District Intercept Program, which carries an Aa1 rating with a stable outlook. The Aa1 enhanced ratings reflect 1x coverage of maximum semiannual debt service by annual state aid receipts; the district's coverage is 11.6x based on fiscal 2019 state aid. The ratings are based on the additional security provided by the State of Georgia's (GO rated Aaa/stable) School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education (BOE) can transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in case of debt service shortfalls. The program rating is available to all Georgia school districts and the rating and outlook shadow the State of Georgia.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Crawford County School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The school district currently does not have an underlying rating. Thus, we have no assigned outlook. The Georgia School District Intercept Program that the rating is based on has a stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- Downgrade of the State of Georgia's rating

- Weakening of the program's notification and timing provisions or of the state Board of Education's oversight

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are general obligations of the school district are payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount. The district plans to pay the interest and principal on the Bonds from the voter approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenues.

The mechanics of the enhancement program direct the paying agent to notify the GA BOE if payment of principal or interest has not been received in advance of debt service due date. Pursuant to Section 20-2-480 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the debt service paying agent must notify the BOE at least 15 days prior to a debt service due date of any deficiency in the debt service fund. Upon notification, the BOE is authorized to divert adequate funds from the district's remaining annual state appropriation and forward them to the debt service paying agent no less than two business days prior to the debt service date. Prior to bond issuance, each district must notify the BOE of the debt service amounts and dates; and authorize the BOE to withhold aid in order to participate in the Intercept Program.

USE OF PROCEEDS (FOR NEW ISSUES)

Proceeds of the Series 2020 bonds will be used to acquire, construct, and improve school buildings and support facilities in the Crawford County School District

PROFILE

Crawford County School District is located in Crawford County in west central Georgia. The Crawford CSD is the only school district in the county and runs coterminous with the county limits. The county's population is 12,344, while enrollment in the school district for the 2019-2020 school year was 1,691.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

