Moody's assigns Aa1 issuer rating to Johnson County Community College, KS and downgrades COPs to Aa2 from Aa1; outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 issuer rating to Johnson County Community College, KS. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation (COPs) to Aa2 from Aa1. The college had approximately $64 million in debt outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The outlook is stable. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on August 4, 2021 in conjunction with the release of the Higher Education Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa1 issuer rating issuer rating reflects the college's solid wealth compared to budget, low leverage, good revenue diversity, and consistently strong operating performance and debt service coverage. The college's operating environment is excellent, with property tax revenue derived from a strong tax base in the Kansas City metropolitan area accounting for over 50% of operating revenue in fiscal 2020 and state operating appropriations accounting for another nearly 20%. This revenue base is a credit strength since net tuition revenue has declined in recent years with falling enrollment. Significant federal relief funding, combined with the college's deferred capital expense will yield growth in reserves in fiscal 2021, though management expects modest draws on reserves in fiscal 2022 as capital outlays resume. While federal funding is providing the college with improved near-term operating performance and liquidity, sustained healthy operating results beyond fiscal 2022 will be closely to linked ongoing conservative financial management. The debt and pension burdens will remain below average.

The downgrade to Aa2 on the COPs is based on the combination of the underlying credit fundamentals of the college combined with debt instrument considerations consistent with Moody's updated Higher Education Methodology. The one-notch distinction incorporates the contingent nature of the security with appropriation risk and more essential nature of the assets (improvements to school buildings).

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the college will continue to benefit from strong property tax revenue and steady state support, offsetting continued student charge pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growing enrollment, allowing for net tuition revenue growth and even greater strength in operating performance

- Continued strengthening of the district's tax base, resulting in further increases in property tax revenue

- Ongoing material growth in reserves with limited additional borrowing

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to stabilize enrollment or sustained declines of EBIDA margin and debt service coverage

- Significant spend down of reserves, or material increase in debt

- Indication of unwillingness to renew or honor the lease supporting the COPS

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2017 COPs are secured by lease payments made by the college to the trustee. The lease expires October 1, 2027 and 10 years less than final maturity of the certificates (October 1, 2037). Although the lease term automatically renews for another 10 year period on October 1, 2027, the college does have the option to not renew the lease, which presents moderate contingent risk to bondholders. Per the lease agreement, the college must notify the trustee at least 10 days before October 1, 2027 of its intention to not renew the lease. During the lease term, the certificates are an unconditional obligation of the college and are not subject to annual appropriation. The leased assets include a new facility constructed for the college's career and technical programs, a new arts and design building and renovations to the existing arts and technology building. The base lease between the college and the trustee is for a term of 20 years (October 1, 2037), which matches the maturity of the certificates. Basic rent payments are paid by available revenues of the college, including ad valorem taxes.

PROFILE

Johnson County Community College is coterminous with Johnson County, KS and is located within the Kansas City metropolitan area. As of the 2020 school year the student enrollment of the college was 13,891.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

