Moody's assigns Aa1 issuer rating to North Penn SD, PA; Affirms outstanding GOLT rating at Aa1; outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an Aa1 issuer rating to North Penn School District, PA and has affirmed the outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating at Aa1. The outlook remains stable.

The issuer rating is equivalent to the district's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of a Aa1 issuer rating and the affirmation of the outstanding GOLT rating reflect the district's large and growing tax base with above average resident wealth and income levels and strong, stable reserves. Additionally, the issuer and GOLT ratings reflect the district's low debt, pension, and other-post employment benefits liabilities.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for North Penn School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of North Penn School District changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's finances and economy will remain healthy in the near to medium term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sustained, material increases in reserves and liquidity

Significant growth in the tax base and improved resident wealth and incomes

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Failure to maintain balanced operations resulting in material draws on reserves

Significant contraction of the tax base and deterioration of resident wealth and incomes

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding rated bonds are considered GOLT as they are secured by the district's ad valorem pledge and are not exempt from limits on property tax increases imposed by Pennsylvania Act 1, the "Taxpayer Relief Act."

PROFILE

North Penn School District is located 26 miles northwest of the City of Philadelphia (A2 stable) in the north-central portion of Montgomery County (Aaa stable) with a small portion located in south central Bucks County (Aaa negative). The district has an enrollment of approximately 12,561 and operates thirteen elementary schools, three middle schools, one high school and one credit recovery school.

