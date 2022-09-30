Moody's assigns Aa1 issuer rating to Saxony-Anhalt, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned - both domestic and foreign currency - long-term issuer ratings of Aa1 to Land of Saxony-Anhalt. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) has been affirmed at aa3. Saxony-Anhalt's outlook remains stable.

Saxony-Anhalt's Aa1 senior unsecured debt ratings and (P)Aa1 senior unsecured MTN program rating, as well as the Land's Other Short Term (P)P-1 and P-1 Commercial Paper ratings, are not affected by this rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Land of Saxony-Anhalt's issuer rating reflects the supportive federal equalization system, but also the Land's strong governance and management practices and its excellent market access including the use of a commercial paper program. The rating also takes into account the very high debt level, which is likely to peak at NDID of above 200% of operating revenue in 2022. In 2021, the Land reported a significant deficit due to the inclusion of a special fund to finance pandemic related cost. With this fund non-recurring, for 2022 and following two years, Moody's expects that the Land can achieve balanced financial results, despite little flexibility to adjust revenue or expenditure. Headwinds from further economic slowdown in combination with high inflation rates represent a challenge for the region.

The Aa1 ratings of the Land of Saxony-Anhalt reflect the combination of its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA: aa3) and Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Germany.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Saxony-Anhalt will be able to return to balanced budgets and declining debt burdens. In case of a deeper and longer economic shock than currently expected, strong institutions and governance at the Länder (regions) and national levels are likely to foster resilience and contribute to a prompt resumption of strong financial positions.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The Land of Saxony-Anhalt's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and moderately negative social risk, along with very strong governance and policy effectiveness that mitigates the region's susceptibility to these risks.

The environmental issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2), reflecting neutral-to-low risks for all environmental factors. Despite its traditional high exposure to heavy industries the Land has carbon emission levels somewhat above per capita German average, with Saxony-Anhalt promoting carbon transition schemes.

The positive governance issuer profile score (G-1) reflects the very strong national institutional and governance framework. Institutional structure is strong and characterised by very effective "consensus-oriented" interactions among the regions. Any changes to institutional set-up occur at a measured pace and are relatively predictable due to long negotiations. Regions' powers and responsibilities are well determined within the national legislative framework. A very strong equalization systems largely evens out fiscal disparities, mainly on the revenue side, but limits individual states' financial flexibility. Stringent fiscal rules (e.g. debt brake, enshrined in German constitution) are in place and constantly monitored. Fiscal policy is overall prudent and well-coordinated among different layers of government. Budgeting occurs in compliance with fiscal rule, is transparent and typically conservative, so that budget plans are typically met. Planning parameters are mostly coordinated on a national basis and facilitate realistic budget projections. External monitoring of budget plans and budget execution is carried out by a specific stability council (Stabilitätsrat). The Land of Saxony-Anhalt produces timely, accurate and transparent financial statements and a legal requirement forces to have multi-year financial planning of minimum 5 years.

The first-time assignment of an issuer rating required the publication of this rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for this entity. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Germany, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 58,378 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2.6% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.7% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.7% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 7.4% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 163% (2021)

Economic resiliency: aa1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 27 September 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Saxony-Anhalt, Land of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A substantial reduction in the Land's debt burden, combined with an improvement in its financial performance, could lead to a rating upgrade.

Downward pressure on the ratings could occur if fiscal performance and debt burdens deviated materially and durably from our current projections. This could occur should economic growth deteriorate sharply and the Land was unable to contain the medium-term implications on its fiscal balances and debt burdens. In addition, a downgrade of the sovereign rating, or any indication of weakening government support, would likely lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

