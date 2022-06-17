Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to City of Tuscaloosa, AL's GO Warrants, Series 2022-A and 2022-B; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the City of Tuscaloosa, AL's $37.64 million General Obligation Warrants, Series 2022-A and $34.99 million General Obligation Warrants, Series 2022-B. Moody's has also affirmed the Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 on the city's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's outstanding general obligation debt is limited based upon Alabama's (Aa1 stable) constitutional property tax limits.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the city's strong tax base that acts as a regional center for western Alabama and benefits from the institutional presence of the University of Alabama. The rating also takes into consideration moderately below average socioeconomic indicators that are partially affected by a large student population and the city's sufficient financial position which includes available reserves outside of the General Fund. The rating further reflects an above-average debt profile and the need for sizeable future debt given a growing economy. While a large portion of the debt is self-supporting water sewer debt and other portions are supported by specific revenue streams, the city's overall leverage is expected to continue to increase in the upcoming years.

The absence of distinction between the Aa1 rating on the city's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt and the city's Aa1 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the fact that the city has substantial capital plans and debt needs over the next several years that will increase overall debt metrics and hence could place pressure on the city's finances going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in city debt levels and overall leverage (issuer)

- Ability to grow reserves and liquidity levels (issuer) - Significant improvement in resident wealth and income (issuer) - Upgrade of issuer rating (GOLT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased debt levels and long-term liabilities that outpace budget and place pressure on overall financial position (issuer)

- Declines in reserve or liquidity levels (issuer) - Significant contraction in tax base or decline in wealth and income levels (issuer) - Downgrade of issuer rating (GOLT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's warrants are general obligations of the city on which the full faith and credit are irrevocably pledged.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the debt issues will be used to finance are variety of general government projects related to the city's Elevate Tuscaloosa program, as well as multiple water/sewer system improvement projects.

PROFILE

Tuscaloosa, AL is located in Tuscaloosa County in western Alabama. The city is home to the University of Alabama's flagship campus and is a regional economic center for the area. The city's population was 100,633 according to the 2020 American Community Survey.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

