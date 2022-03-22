Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to L'Oreal's proposed notes

Milan, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Aa1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes offered by L'Oreal S.A. ("L'Oreal"), including different tranches with maturities between 2 and 4.25 years for a total amount of €3 billion. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the short-term debt raised for the share buyback from Nestlé S.A. in December 2021.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

L'Oreal's Aa1 rating reflects the group's strong business profile and solid profitability, supported by its leadership in the global cosmetics industry and large portfolio of well-known brands. The company has a long track record of strong execution, supported by positive industry fundamentals, and its capacity to grow organically faster than the global beauty and personal care market because of its exposure to high-growth product categories, above-peer-average advertising and promotion (A&P) expenditure, and innovation capabilities. The group's strong and sustained cash flow drives extremely strong credit metrics. Moody's expects that absent any transformational deal or a material change in its shareholder remuneration policy, L'Oreal's credit metrics will remain strong over the next 24 months, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining well below 1.0x and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt in excess of 90%.

The rating is also supported by L'Oreal's prudent and conservative financial policy, as reflected in its long track record of operating with very low leverage. Additional potential large share buyback from Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé, Aa3 stable) remains an event risk, which is however unlikely over the foreseeable future. In addition, L'Oreal's 9.44% equity stake in French pharmaceutical company Sanofi (A1 stable) provides additional financial flexibility, as this stake can be monetarized in case of need (for example, to support a large acquisition or an additional share buyback).

These strengths are mitigated by L'Oreal's revenue concentration in the intensely competitive beauty segment, and some event risk because of the group's appetite for small and medium sized acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

L'Oreal's liquidity is excellent, supported by a cash position of €2.7 billion as of December 2021, solid funds from operations (FFO) generation of around €6.6 billion expected in 2022, and access to €5 billion of committed and fully undrawn revolving credit facilities. The proposed issuance will improve the company's debt maturity profile because of the refinancing of part of the short term debt (€4.6 billion as of December 2021) raised for the share repurchase from Nestlé. Moreover, L'Oreal's stake in Sanofi provides further flexibility because a portion of these shares could represent an alternative source of liquidity in case of need.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on L'Oreal's rating reflects the group's steady and predictable cash flow generation, sustained by a strong and diversified portfolio of brands. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that L'Oreal will maintain a solid balance sheet and will fund acquisitions and shareholder distributions largely from internally generated cash and without materially increasing leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely given the company's concentrated business profile in the cosmetics segment. Over the long-term, upward rating pressure would require L'Oreal to materially increase its diversification in terms of product categories, while maintaining an exceptionally strong financial profile.

The rating could be downgraded if there is deterioration in the company's core business model that results in a material, sustained erosion in its very strong market positions, profitability or cash flow generation. The ratings could also face downward pressure if management adopts a more aggressive financial policy, undertakes a transformational acquisition or finances large share buybacks with debt, leading to (1) a gross adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio deteriorating towards 1.5x on a sustained basis, or (2) a RCF/net debt ratio sustainably below 50%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: L'Oreal S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Aa1

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, L'Oreal is the world's largest cosmetics group, with strong positions in hair care (and colourants), skin care, makeup and perfumes. L'Oreal is present in 150 countries worldwide and holds a portfolio of 35 international brands. In 2021, the group generated revenue of more than €32 billion in 2021, with Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €7.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

