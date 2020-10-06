Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to Macomb County, MI's GOLT bonds

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa1 rating to Macomb County, MI's $147.1 million County of Macomb Refunding Bonds, Series 2020 (General Obligation Limited Tax) (Federally Taxable). We maintain the county's Aa1 issuer rating, as well as the Aa1 ratings assigned to the county's previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The outlook is stable. The Aa1 rating and stable outlook affects $378.5 million in post-sale GOLT debt.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical long-term debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the GOLT debt is based on Michigan's (Aa1 stable) constitutional and statutory limits on tax levies available to pay debt service.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects Macomb County's strong credit fundamentals, particularly in its very large tax base located within the tri-county Detroit (Ba3 positive) metropolitan area and its robust operating fund balance and liquidity. The county's combined debt, pension, and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) burden is moderate.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Macomb County. The county's funding framework consists primarily of reliable property taxes and intergovernmental aid, the latter of which benefits from federal CARES Act funding and stable state revenue sharing for the state's 2021 fiscal year. Still, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of county changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The lack of notching between the county's issuer rating and GOLT backed rating reflects the county's full faith and credit pledged towards the repayment of limited tax debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county's expanding tax base and sound financial profile will enable it to remain appropriately positioned within its current rating category despite moderate credit pressures associated with the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material strengthening of wealth and income indices

- Further diversification of the regional economy

- Moderation of the county's combined debt, pension, and OPEB burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Pronounced economic and/or tax base contraction

- Significant narrowing of the county's operating fund balance and/or liquidity

- Notable increases to the county's combined long-term liability burden and related annual fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

Outstanding rated bonds are secured by the county's GOLT full faith and credit pledge, with all county general fund revenues, including its operating property tax millage, pledged for repayment of debt service. The ability of the county to raise funds is subject to applicable statutory and constitutional tax limitations.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the county's Series 2020 GOLT bonds will used refunding all or a portion of its outstanding Retirees Heath Care Bonds, Series 2015 (General Obligation Limited Tax) (Federally Taxable) for anticipated debt service savings. The Series 2015 bonds were issued to fully fund the county's other post-employment healthcare benefit (OPEB) plan.

PROFILE

Macomb County is located in southeastern Michigan, just north of the City of Detroit. It is bordered on its south by Wayne County (Baa1 stable), its west by Oakland County (Aaa stable), its north by Lapeer County, and its east by St. Clair County (Aa2) and Lake St. Clair. The county contains 27 cities, townships, and villages, including the City of Mount Clemens, the designated county seat. Macomb provides county services to a suburban population of roughly 870,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

