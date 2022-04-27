Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to North Carolina's Limited Obligation (Build NC) Bonds, Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating for the State of North Carolina's $300 million Limited Obligation (Build NC) Bonds, Series 2022A. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating considers the State of North Carolina's strong Aaa general obligation credit profile, but is one notch below to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation. The rating also incorporates the essential nature of the transportation projects financed by the bonds and the moderately strong legal structure.

The state's Aaa general obligation rating is based on the robust economic growth leading up to the pandemic, strong recovery coming out of it, and a history of conservative fiscal practices, healthy reserves and a low debt and pension burden.

RATING OUTLOOK

The Build NC Bonds carry the stable outlook of the State of North Carolina, which reflects conservative fiscal management and budgeting practices, coupled with strong economic recovery coming out of the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Change in legal provisions that eliminates non-appropriation risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A downgrade of the State of North Carolina's issuer rating

- Non-appropriation of funds needed for debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

The Build NC Bonds are limited obligations of the state payable solely from funds appropriated by the state General Assembly. Pursuant to the legislation authorizing the Build NC Bonds and the trust indenture, the state Highway Trust Fund (HTF) will be the source for repayment of the bonds.

The primary sources of revenue in the HTF are a 3% highway use tax levied on the retail value of motor vehicles, and a set percentage of revenue from the state motor fuels tax. Together, these two sources provide nearly 90% of total revenue in the HTF.

Besides payment of debt service, the HTF is primarily used for pay-as-you-go capital financing for the state's highway and transportation projects. The General Assembly has also statutorily committed to annual transfers of $49 million to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority and $45 million to the North Carolina State Ports Authority from the HTF. Coverage of the HTF's outstanding Build NC bonds debt service and annual statutory commitments in fiscal 2021 was strong, at 9.6 times.

The Series 2022A bonds are additionally secured by a Debt Service Reserve Fund (DSRF) required to be funded at the lesser of the standard three-prong test. The trust indenture also requires monthly debt service deposits from the HTF to the trustee equal to one-sixth of the next interest payment and one-twelfth of the next principal payment. Further, the HTF cash balance at the end of each month must equal no less than 1.5 times the sum of annual debt service requirements on all Build NC Bonds plus annual statutory commitments, less the sum of amounts in the Bond Fund and any DSRF relating to the Build NC Bonds, or NCDOT will be prohibited from entering into new contract commitments. According to the trust indenture, if payment of principal or interest is not made when due or if the state fails to budget and appropriate sufficient funds to pay principal and interest coming due in any fiscal year, an event of default would be declared on the bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A Bonds will fund transportation projects across the state, a Debt Service Reserve Fund deposit, and certain costs incurred in connection with the sale and issuance of the Series 2022A Bonds.

PROFILE

North Carolina is the ninth-largest state in the US by population (10.6 million people in 2021) and the 11th-largest state by GDP ($655 billion in 2021). State income levels are below average, with per capita personal income in 2021 equal to 86.8% of the US level.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

