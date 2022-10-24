Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to Oregon's Highway User Tax Rev. Sr Lien Bonds, Ser. 2022A; outlook stable

New York, October 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to the State of Oregon's $233 million Highway User Tax Revenue Senior Lien Bonds, Series 2022A, issued by the Oregon State Department of Transportation (ODOT). Moody's also maintains the Aa1 and Aa2 ratings on Oregon's outstanding senior and subordinate lien Highway User Tax Revenue Bonds, respectively. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on Oregon's highway user tax revenue bonds (Aa1 senior lien; Aa2 subordinate lien) reflect the strong economic base and the breadth of constitutionally-dedicated pledged revenues, as well as solid debt service coverage, a strong additional bonds test, and a history of sound transportation program management. Balancing these strengths are large transportation funding needs that create an ongoing need for new borrowing, and the risk of rising ODOT operating expenses and/or revenue sharing with local governments, which are paid prior to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on Oregon's highway user tax revenue bond ratings is stable. The outlook reflects the expectation that steady pledged revenue growth will continue, supporting solid debt service coverage. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that future bond authorizations will include new revenues and sustain stable coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Stronger legal provisions, such as a higher additional bonds test and stronger legal and cash flow segregation of pledged revenues, along with an upgrade of the state

-Sustained increase in maximum annual debt service coverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Weakened legal covenants

-Sustained decline in pledged revenues due to economic slow-down or legislative changes that increase distributions to local governments

-Increased leveraging to fund capital commitments without commensurate revenue growth or new revenue source

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by constitutionally dedicated fuel tax revenues, motor carrier revenues and DMV revenues, net of certain ODOT administrative expenses and revenue sharing with counties and local governments. After the allowable expenses and revenue sharing, pledged revenues are deposited monthly to the state-held debt service account on a 1/6 interest and 1/12 principal basis.

The additional bonds test requires that a) pledged revenues collected in 12 consecutive months of the prior 18 months provide at least three times maximum annual debt service (MADS) on the senior bonds and two times MADS on the aggregate of senior and subordinate bonds; or b) pledged revenues for the first full year immediately following the issuance of any additional bonds are projected to provide at least three times MADS on the senior bonds and two times MADS on the aggregate of senior and subordinate bonds. There is no debt service reserve fund.

While Oregon is not required to maintain the motor fuels tax rate at its existing level, the state has covenanted with bondholders to assess and collect pledged revenues in amounts sufficient to meet debt service requirements on these bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the senior lien bonds will finance authorized transportation projects.

PROFILE

The Oregon Department of Transportation administers and oversees the state's highway, public transit, rail, and traffic safety programs, and implements motor vehicle and motor carrier laws throughout the state. These functions include planning, engineering, construction, maintenance, operation, regulation and enforcement. The department collects various taxes, fees and grants to fund these functions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

