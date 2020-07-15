Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to Owen J. Roberts School District, PA's $30.72 million GO bonds, Series of 2020

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 rating to Owen J. Roberts School District, PA's $30.72 million Federally Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2020. We maintain a Aa1 rating on roughly $102 million of general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt outstanding.

The pledge supporting a portion of the district's rated debt, roughly $14 million of debt outstanding, is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the district's ample reserves, supported by management's comprehensive planning and conservative budgeting. The Aa1 also speaks to the stability of the district's relatively large tax base, with strong resident wealth and income. We expect both the district's finances and economy to remain relatively stable, despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as the district has realized material savings from school closures in fiscal 2020 and will use that operating surplus to counter any softening of revenue in the near term. We expect the district's debt burden to remain somewhat elevated though fixed costs are manageable, and these longer term credit considerations are also incorporated into the district's current rating.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, as we do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Owen J. Roberts School District. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant, sustained, fund balance growth

- Materially reduced debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Structural imbalance that leads to material draws on the general fund reserve

- Significant declines in the tax base or wealth levels

- Substantial reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series of 2020 bonds are general obligations of the school district, and carry the district's full faith and credit pledge.

The district's Series of 2020 bonds are secured by the district's GOULT pledge, which is not subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1, as the original bonds were issued in 2003, prior to the implementation of Act 1.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance the advance refunding of a portion of the school district's outstanding General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series of 2015.

PROFILE

Owen J Roberts is a school district located in Chester County (Aaa stable), comprised of seven townships. The district operates five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, serving roughly 5,450 students as of the 2020 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

